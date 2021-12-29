Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico interesting Chelsea

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
