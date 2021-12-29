ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico interesting Chelsea

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
Cover picture for the articleAjax defender Nicolas Tagliafico is interesting Chelsea. Chelsea need to find a new left-back after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury. The Daily...

