ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Morning Source – Jim Curry

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jim Curry with A Rocky Mountain Christmas. Curry is a tribute artist mirroring...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Curry
Person
John Denver
countryliving.com

Country Music Fans Go Wild After Hearing Garth Brooks' Major Career News

"Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks is gearing back up for his highly anticipated stadium concerts. The country singer is known to sell out full stadiums within just a couple of hours, and after having to cancel the remainder of his shows in 2021 due to the pandemic, fans now have another reason to look forward to the new year.
MUSIC
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: December 23, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Mountain Christmas#Morning Show
loudersound.com

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

Here's to the rock'n'rollers – among them musicians, producers, writers and more – who have sadly left us in 2021. Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), 8 April 1979 – late December 2020. Former Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho’s death at the age of 41 was announced...
MUSIC
NME

Ted Nugent blasts Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for inducting Grandmaster Flash, Madonna and more

Ted Nugent isn’t happy with the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, calling its organisers out for inducting the likes of Grandmaster Flash, Madonna, ABBA and more. Speaking in a new interview, the controversial right-wing rocker, who has been eligible to be inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist since 2000, thinks he hasn’t been inducted yet because the people that run the Hall are “dishonest” and “rotten”.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
californiapublic.com

12 Days of Christmas With the Currys

One of the Bay Area’s best known couples wants to make sure it is an extra special Christmas for some of the unsung heroes and organizations in the region. Steph and Ayesha Curry and their organization, Eat. Learn. Play, continue their annual “12 Days of Christmas With the Currys” event.
FESTIVAL
Williamson Source

These Local Eateries Closed in 2021

While there are many restaurants that opened in 2021, we also said goodbye to several this year. Here’s a list of places that shuttered after what some say has been a difficult year for restaurants. 1Old School Cafe. 1220 School Street, Spring Hill. Early in December, this long standing...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 23, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 23, 2021. If you want to start a new tradition of eating out on Christmas Day or need a bite to eat after spending the day out visiting family or seeing a movie, here are a few places open on Christmas Day.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Leiper’s Fork Christmas Album Supports Local Community

Last year, Grammy-winning producer Peer Munck brought a group of Nashville musicians together to perform a collection of Christmas songs of their choice on an album to help raise funds for a local charity. The resulting album helped provide dozens of families in Williamson County, Tennessee with a hearty holiday feast and over 100 children with Christmas presents and clothes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Christmas Trees Decorated by Country Music Artists on Display at Opryland

As part of Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 38th annual A Country Christmas event, Universal Music Group Nashville is hosting Parade of Trees, a display where their world-renowned artists have come together to showcase Christmas trees decorated by Grand Ole Opry members Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner, Keith Urban, and Reba McEntire, along with Eric Church, George Strait, Luke Bryan, and Mickey Guyton.
MUSIC
The Post and Courier

The best of Jim Holly

• Born: In the Aiken County Hospital in Aiken in 1950. • Favorite movie: "To Kill a Mockingbird." • Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina women’s basketball team. • A recent book I read: "The Madness of Crowds," by Louise Penny. • My nickname is: Jim (aka Jimferd).
CELEBRITIES
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy