World Mourns The Loss Of NFL Hall Of Fame Coach John Madden

The sports world suffered a great loss following the death of Hall-Of-Fame NFL Coach and broadcaster John Madden, who on Tuesday (Dec. 28) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85. Former coach of the Oakland Raiders, Madden led the franchise to seven AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl victory during his decade-long stint in the Bay Area. Retiring in 1979 with the highest winning percentage among NFL coaches with more than 100 games, Madden took his talents to the broadcast booth that same year, where he quickly became one of the top color commentators in sports, racking up...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO