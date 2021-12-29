ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

World Mourns The Loss Of NFL Hall Of Fame Coach John Madden

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is mourning the loss of NFL Hall...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden expressed his condolences on Wednesday on the death of legendary Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster John Madden. In a text, Gruden wrote: “He was what football and the Raiders are all about. God Bless the Madden family.”. Madden, who coached the Raiders from 1968...
NFL
SB Nation

John Madden never let anyone poop on his bus. Except Wayne Gretzky

John Madden was one of the best NFL head coaches ever despite only doing the job for 10 years. Madden’s legend grew even bigger when he transitioned into broadcasting, where he instilled a deep knowledge and joy of professional football to nationwide audiences while calling games for FOX, ABC, and CBS. Madden is known for the iconic video game series bearing his name, for his signature catchphrase “BOOM,” and for his love of Turducken when calling Thanksgiving games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Mourning#American Football
TheFW

Maddenisms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes

Tributes from across the world are pouring in for the great John Madden. Madden was, and remains, the biggest icon of American football. He passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85, and as the NFL said in it's official statement, Madden was football. For sports fans of nearly...
NFL
Vibe

15 Times Hip-Hop Paid Homage To John Madden And ‘Madden NFL’

The sports world suffered a great loss following the death of Hall-Of-Fame NFL Coach and broadcaster John Madden, who on Tuesday (Dec. 28) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85. Former coach of the Oakland Raiders, Madden led the franchise to seven AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl victory during his decade-long stint in the Bay Area. Retiring in 1979 with the highest winning percentage among NFL coaches with more than 100 games, Madden took his talents to the broadcast booth that same year, where he quickly became one of the top color commentators in sports, racking up...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy