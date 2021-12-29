ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, After Recent Refusal of Entry, Says Cruise Ships With COVID Cases Can Dock

Cover picture for the articleThe Mexican government said Tuesday it will allow cruise ships carrying people infected with the coronavirus to dock. The announcement came after two Mexican ports refused to allow passengers ashore because their ships had coronavirus cases. The Health Department said passengers or crew who show no symptoms will...

