Mexico, After Recent Refusal of Entry, Says Cruise Ships With COVID Cases Can Dock
NBC Chicago
3 days ago
The Mexican government said Tuesday it will allow cruise ships carrying people infected with the coronavirus to dock. The announcement came after two Mexican ports refused to allow passengers ashore because their ships had coronavirus cases. The Health Department said passengers or crew who show no symptoms will...
A cruise ship just returned to Miami after a COVID-19 outbreak on board. It was a disturbing echo from the terrible early days of the pandemic in 2020 when 48 passengers on board the world's largest cruise ship tested positive. Inside Edition spoke with two passengers who got sick on...
More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Royal Caribbean International 8-day cruise that departed last week on Saturday, Dec. 18, is headed back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after two destinations were nixed due 55 people onboard testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Sokoler, a Louisville resident on the ship, shared with Spectrum News 1 his concerns about some COVID-19 safety protocols not being followed by staff and passengers.
A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
Recently, cruise ships have faced COVID-19 outbreaks as the omicron variant continues to sweep the nation. The CDC is currently investigating or monitoring dozens of ships. Still, passengers are heading off on their trips from Port Tampa Bay while travel experts offer advice on safety.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Mere months after cruise lines again began sending ships to open water from the U.S., vessels may be at risk of being forced to dock once more.
MIAMI, Fla. - At least 48 people onboard Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship, which recently completed a seven-day cruise, docked at PortMiami over the weekend. There is a total of 6,091 people on board, according to a statement provided to WSVN. The cruise left on Dec. 11 with 95% of passengers on board who were fully vaccinated.
Holland America Line’s Koningsdam cruise ship was forced to leave Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on December 23 after authorities denied passengers to disembark due to COVID cases on board. It comes as several cruise ports have recently denied ships to make their scheduled calls due to positive cases. Koningsdam...
MIAMI — Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises COVID-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami at the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, was...
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised travellers not to board cruise ships - whether they have been vaccinated or not.In a change to its guidance on Thursday, CDC officials moved cruise ship travel to its highest-risk list, Level 4, saying: “Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.”“Since the identification of the Omicron variant, there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among cruise passengers and crew reported to CDC. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of cruise ships meeting the Covid-19 case threshold for CDC investigation.”This is a blow...
Cruise lines will be the first to tell you that COVID-19 isn’t going away, but they also say safety protocols are in place to weather the storm when cases appear on board. With the rise of the omicron variant throughout the U.S., more than half of ships currently sailing from U.S. waters have within the last week have documented enough onboard cases to merit follow=up investigations from the ...
