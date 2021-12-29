ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Still Standing With Steven Baca – Michelle Malkin

By Michelle Malkin
 3 days ago

Before Kyle Rittenhouse became a household name, there was Steven Baca. You probably never knew or maybe have forgotten who Steven is. I’d like to dedicate my last column of 2021 reminding you of his plight and asking you to help me support his defense of the right to self-defense. Steven’s...

Opinion – Say His Name: Lee Keltner – Michelle Malkin

I never had a chance to meet you. But I will never forget you — and I will do my best to ensure that you are not forgotten. As the owner of Crossfire Hats in Brighton, Colorado, your craftsmanship and artistry were renowned — and you garnered local media attention for your success for over two decades in the highly specialized business. You told one interviewer that your work making custom cowboy hats was “keeping the West alive, one hat at a time” and that your products represented the “history of the West.” You said you were a “country boy” who “love(d) being an artist.”
Opinion: A Path Forward in Policing in 2022

In 2021 the nation struggled to come to terms with the complexities of policing. The prior year had been held hostage by sloganeering, as though you could create safe and inclusive communities simply by “defunding” or by “defending” police. The result of this retreat into oppositional camps was catastrophic.
Fox News

Watch Siri interrupt Ted Cruz as he bashes Big Tech during Fox News interview

Siri, Apple's iconic AI virtual assistant, appeared to not be satisfied with Sen. Ted Cruz's attacks on Big Tech while he sat down with Fox News for an interview. Cruz, R-Texas, who was among several Republican lawmakers who spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix this week, declared Big Tech "the single greatest threat to free speech" and "free and fair elections in America."
Michelle Malkin
George Floyd
Saul Alinsky
George Soros
Soros
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz’s Attack on ‘Power-Drunk Dems’ Fails Spectacularly

Sen. Ted Cruz railed against “power-drunk” Democrats in Washington State on Wednesday night for COVID-19 restrictions he labeled “authoritarian”—but he quickly deleted his tweet when it was pointed out the “WA Government” he was picking a fight with was actually Western Australia. The Texas Republican apparently overlooked the kangaroos in the Facebook avatar when he pounced on the announcement, seemingly tongue in cheek, that masks are not required at private New Year’s Eve parties but “dancing is strictly not permitted.” “Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys,” he declared in a since-deleted tweet sharing the Facebook announcement from the “WA Government” account. “Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!!” he wrote. “Any rational & free citizen: Piss off.” Cruz’s tweet quickly caused an uproar among Twitter users in Western Australia and was screen-shotted by several journalists before it was deleted. WA is a common abbreviation for Washington state, but the state has never been known to identify itself with kangaroos.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson claims lots of Jan 6 riot suspects arrested for ‘merely walking down the hall’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed many of the suspects arrested over the Jan 6 riot had “merely walked down the hall” of the US Capitol building.In his latest attempt to defend the more than 700 people arrested and charged with offences, the 52-year-old anchor delivered a scathing attack on those he claimed were trying to enforce unpopular rules such as vaccine mandates, and rewrite America’s history.In an 30-minute address before a crowd of young conservatives gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, Carlson praised the courage and accessibility of Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States,...
The Independent

Ohio Republican Senate candidate mocked for Bitcoin tweet

Josh Mandel, the Republican running as an acolyte of former President Donald Trump in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary, was mocked on Twitter after appearing to equate support for Bitcoin and Christianity in a tweet.Mr Mandel, who is one of several candidates in the crowded primary to represent the GOP in Ohio’s US Senate election next year, made a number of comments on Twitter espousing support for the controversial cryptocurrency which has made some buyers wealthy while others deride it as a scam.One tweet posted two days after Christmas took the candidate’s support of the currency to the next level, however....
