Reata's bardoxolone was unanimously turned down by an advisory committee panel, voting 13-0 against the drug. Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) fell 70% recently on a negative AdCom vote on Bardoxolone in chronic kidney disease related to Alport's syndrome. Bardoxolone has been plagued with heart-related adverse events, including heart failure, hospitalizations, and deaths. Reata has claimed that those adverse events can be minimized through proper patent selection. The advisory committee, it appears, thought otherwise.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO