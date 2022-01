After a disaster or very public tragedy, people want to help in any way possible, and that often means contributing to fundraisers to help the survivors and the families of the victims. Sadly, with the earthquake in Haiti and the flooding in Tennessee, scammers will certainly take advantage of these moments of vulnerability to deceive donors. In addition, many campaigns may be set up by well-meaning individuals who are not be able to deliver on promised relief activities.

