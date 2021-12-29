ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China stocks close lower in cautious trading; liquor, banks slump

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Wednesday as consumer staples and bank shares slumped amid cautious trading in the last week of the year, while the lockdown in Xian city to curb the spread of COVID-19 continued for the seventh day, weighing on sentiment.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5%, to 4,883.48, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.9% to 3,597.00 points.

** Consumer staples slumped 3.4%, with liquor makers down 5%.

** Analysts expect liquor sales will enter peak season with the upcoming new year and spring festival holidays, benefiting related stocks.

** Banks declined 1.5%, while semiconductors and electronics lost 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

** A lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xian entered its seventh day on Wednesday as new COVID-19 infections persisted, hitting operations of some local manufacturers.

** Central China Securities analysts said market participants are holding money and waiting as the year comes to an end.

** Bucking the trend, tourism and transport stocks gained around 1% each with new year holidays approaching. Meanwhile, defence shares added 1.3%.

** China’s central bank will by the end of the month issue a first batch of low-cost loans to financial institutions to enable carbon emission cuts, central bank governor Yi Gang told state-owned Xinhua. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEVs), such as electric cars, by 30% in 2022 and withdraw them altogether at the end of the year, the Finance Ministry said on its website on Friday. The ministry had said in April 2020 that NEV...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Liquor#Csi300#Shanghai Composite#Chinese#Central China Securities#Shanghai Newsroom
Reuters

China implements new schemes for banks to support small businesses

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank confirmed on Saturday that it will implement new schemes aimed at encouraging financial institutions to lend to small businesses under pressure due to the impact of COVID-19. The measures had been announced by the State Council, or cabinet, on Dec. 15. The...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's December new home prices declined at a slower pace compared with a month earlier, a private-sector survey showed on Saturday, offering a tentative sign of stabilising demand after authorities took steps to avert a hard landing for the market. New home prices in 100...
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Technology, Telecoms and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.16%, while the S&P 500 index lost 0.26%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 0.61%.
STOCKS
Reuters

China to extend preferential tax policies for foreigners until end-2023

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend preferential income tax policies for foreigners residing in the country to Dec. 31, 2023, the finance ministry said on Friday, as part of measures to ease the burden on taxpayers. Previously, China said benefits and allowances for foreigners including housing rental and education for...
INCOME TAX
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks lower in shortened trading session

Markets will close at lunchtime on Friday owing to New Year’s Eve celebrations. The FTSE and the DAX are on track to see gains of 15% for this year, while the French CAC is close to a 30% gain. In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little...
STOCKS
edglentoday.com

Stocks inch lower in subdued trading on the last day of 2021

Stocks were slightly lower in thin trading Friday, closing out what has turned out to be another banner year for Wall Street. Energy and banks were among the biggest gainers, a common occurrence for the last month. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern, flipping...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy