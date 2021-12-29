ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Six financial events that could change your life in 2022

By Rob Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdT8f_0dY35ghq00

What economic factors could change your life in 2022? We are always told that financial planning is the key to long-term stability, but what about events outside our control?

Is there anything we can do to avoid being adversely affected by such factors – or use them to help make us wealthier over the next 12 months?

While no one knows for sure exactly what the new year will bring, here we highlight a few possibilities and the effect they may have on our finances.

New Covid-19 variants

The number one cause of uncertainty over the coming year is likely to be new variants of Covid-19, the virus that has caused mayhem for almost two years.

The spread of Omicron is already disrupting stock markets around the world as countries tighten restrictions to prevent their hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Scott Gallacher, director and chartered financial planner at Rowley Turton, suggested we could have higher unemployment if the UK government doesn’t offer more help to sectors such as hospitality.

“People who are worried about their jobs would be wise to get their finances in order by repaying debt, cancelling unnecessary contracts, and building up an emergency fund,” he said.

Rising inflation

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) has already increased by 5.1 per cent over the 12 months to November 2021. Further rises in inflation will mean goods and services becoming more expensive.

Andy Merricks, co-manager of the 8AM Focused Fund, doubts that the hikes, which are partly fuelled by shortages of goods and strong energy demand, will be maintained.

“I honestly can’t see inflation carrying on rising through next year, but you need to remember that 12 months is a long time,” he said.

Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest, believes that people hold too much in cash deposits earning meagre interest rates, and should instead look at investing.

“With inflation rising, it is worth considering whether your mix between cash savings and longer-term investments is right,” he said.

Higher interest rates

UK interest rates have recently been increased to 0.25 per cent by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to help keep inflation under control.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, believes the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will dictate whether further increases happen next year.

“If activity holds up, interest rates will rise further in 2022, though it’s hard to see the fog clearing enough to justify a hike in February,” he said. “If Omicron proves to be very damaging, the Bank of England could be forced to reverse course.”

Further increases will hit those on variable-rate mortgages – but could provide a mini boost to savers, according to Gallacher.

“The increase in interest rates might feed through to a small increase in savings rates, but savers will need much higher rate rises to cover the effects of higher inflation,” he said.

Higher household bills

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, warns energy bills may rise after the review of the price cap, which limits the rates suppliers can charge for their default tariffs.

“Given the enormous rises in the wholesale price of gas, and the huge cost of company failures needing to be picked up by the industry, we can expect the cap to rise by hundreds of pounds,” she said.

Coles also pointed out that the cap wasn’t a “fixed and finite” amount, but just a cap on the cost for the average user.

“It means those with big families, or large or inefficient properties, could end up with significantly larger hikes,” she added.

Rising house prices

House prices have soared over the past year, with the average UK property now costing a record £272,992 and growth at a 15-year high, according to the Halifax.

Valuations are also being kept high by a severe shortage of properties for sale, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist, said: “It’s likely house prices will continue to move higher through the coming year, albeit at a somewhat slower pace than over the past twelve months.”

Of course, whether this is a blessing or a curse depends on your personal circumstances. If you’re selling up and downsizing then you’re on course to make a handsome profit.

However, if you are moving up the ladder – or saving for your first home – then this will make buying a property even more expensive.

Higher dividend tax begins

Sarah Coles at Hargreaves Lansdown points out that the dividend tax will rise in April to 8.7 per cent for basic rate taxpayers, 33.7 per cent for higher rate, and 39.3 per cent for additional rate taxpayers.

“This will affect those who make more than the dividend allowance of £2,000 a year in investments, or own their own company and pay themselves in dividends,” she said.

The most effective way to cut dividend tax on investments is to make use of your ISAs. “You can shelter up to £20,000 a year in an ISA, and all income and growth is completely tax-free,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Four state pension changes coming in 2022 and how they could affect you

Four changes to pensions will come into effect next year, affecting millions of retired people.Both the state pension and pension credit will increase in 2022, and new rules will stop savers losing money on small pension pots worth £100 or less.However, British people living in certain countries will no longer be able to count time lived abroad toward their state pension.Here is how pensions will change in 2022:Flat fees on small pension pots scrappedThere will be no more flat fees on small pension pots to stop “rip-off” charges.The change will help those who have built up their pension using small...
BUSINESS
WJLA

These year-end changes could help you save money on your taxes

WASHINGTON (7News) — Before you ring in the new year, money experts want you to think about your finances. "Your income, your donations, life changes, take a look at those and make those adjustments," said Jaime Quiros of FBB Capital Partners in Rockville. 7News On Your Side spoke with...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

How workplace pension revolution has transformed savings after nearly a decade

The 10th anniversary of the workplace pension savings revolution will be celebrated in 2022.The rollout of automatic enrolment started in October 2012, with the biggest employers coming on board first. Millions of people have been brought into pension saving for the first time.The minimum that can be paid into workplace pensions has also edged up over the years – although some experts have said it should be raised further to help savers build a decent minimum retirement income.The minimum contribution is 8% of qualifying earnings, with employers paying at least 3% and employees, who benefit from tax relief on payments,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Housing Prices#Consumer Prices#Omicron#The 8am Focused Fund#Bestinvest
northwestgeorgianews.com

Financial focus: What are your financial resolutions for 2022?

As you know, 2021 was full of challenges. We were still feeling the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic when supply chains shut down and inflation heated up. So, if you’re like many people, you might not be sorry to see the year come to a close. But now it’s time to look ahead to a brighter 2022. And on a personal level, you may want to set some New Year’s resolutions.
BUSINESS
Wired

Predicting Death Could Change the Value of a Life

Then, in June 2021, de Moivre’s fondest wish appeared to come true: Scientists discovered the first reliable measurement for determining the length of your life. Using a dataset of 5,000 protein measurements from around 23,000 Icelanders, researchers working for deCODE Genetics in Reykjavik, Iceland developed a predictor for the time of death—or, as their press release explains it, “how much is left of the life of a person.” It’s an unusual claim, and it comes with particular questions about method, ethics, and what we mean by life.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Next Avenue

My Advice to Gen X: Financial Planning Isn't Just for the Wealthy

This noted Generation X money adviser explains how financial planning is changing to be more accessible. Editor’s note: This article is the latest installment in our series about Generation X and money, written by Gen X financial planner Lazetta Rainey Braxton. Fellow members of Generation X, I bear some...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

6 retirement planning mistakes I hear clients make all the time

I'm a financial planner, and I often hear retirement planning mistakes from my clients. Sometimes, people will tell me it's too soon to start saving, or that their employer's 401(k) match won't make a difference. Or, they'll say they can withdraw cash from their savings, and that they need to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

4 Ways To Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Investing $100,000 gives you leverage to reach millionaire status relatively quickly, depending on your investing style. Index funds, growth investing, and dividend investing are all reasonable ways to grow your money for retirement. A diversified portfolio is king for giving you fast, secure investment opportunities. Turning $100,000 into $1 million...
PERSONAL FINANCE
In Style

Will 2022 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign

No one could have predicted a global pandemic would ravish the world and transform the global economy. Or could they? Financial astrologer, Mahendra Sharma, and astro-therapist, Crystal Bichalski (better known as Crystal B.), are among a small cadre of cosmic guides who just might have been able to. Although they hail from different traditions and parts of the world, both have a strong client list of high-wealth individuals and successful businesses that rely on their insights to make career, investment, and financial decisions.
LIFESTYLE
Kiplinger

My 5-Minute Retirement Plan

The most common mistake people make when planning their retirement is assuming that the way wealth was created is the same way they should hold wealth in retirement, with the added twist of being more conservative. Popular belief suggests that as you age, the level of risk an investor takes...
INCOME TAX
money.com

How Big Should Your 'Rainy Day' Savings Account Actually Be?

Most people have heard the tried-and-true advice: Always have an emergency fund filled with three to six months' worth of expenses in an account you can access at any time. It's for those “rainy days” when your car breaks down, or your basement floods, or — god forbid — you lose your job unexpectedly.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Should I pay off the mortgage ASAP or top up my superannuation? 4 questions to ask yourself

At a certain point in life, many wonder what’s better: to pay off the home loan ASAP or top up your superannuation? If your emergency cash buffer looks OK and you have enough to cover you for around three to six months if you lost your job, the super versus mortgage question is a good one to ponder. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. On the face of it, there’s a compelling case for building up your super; you can take advantage of the magic of compound interest (and, potentially, some tax breaks as well) – all while interest rates on mortgages are low....
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

‘Loyalty penalty’ paid by home and motor insurance customers comes to end

Motor and home insurance customers will stop paying a “loyalty penalty” when their deal comes up for renewal from January 1.New rules mean that insurers will be required to offer renewing customers a price that is no higher than they would pay as a new customer.But those who regularly shop around for a cheaper deal, who are often younger customers, could end up paying more, with discounts potentially becoming smaller.Many firms have increased prices for existing customers each year at renewal in a practice known as “price walking”. This has distorted the market as new customers may have been offered...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

408K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy