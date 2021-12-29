ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Gordon Brown: Afghanistan is the biggest humanitarian crisis of our time

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04x87V_0dY35ewO00

The West is “sleepwalking into the the biggest humanitarian crisis of our times” following the withdrawal from Afghanistan Gordon Brown has said.

Writing for The Times Red Box, the former prime minister called on the global community to commit to the “largest humanitarian response ever agreed for a single nation” as he warned the country is “on the brink of economic and social collapse”.

Mr Brown said more than half of the Afghan population is facing extreme hunger, including a million children who are at risk of starving to death.

Instead of no absolute poverty in any country, we will have the horror of practically an entire country living in absolute poverty

Gordon Brown

He pointed to UN and International Monetary Fund predictions that the Afghanistan economy will contract by 20 to 30% over the next year – a figure he dubbed “unprecedented”.

“No country in recent times is suffering from such ‘universal poverty’ in the way that Afghanistan may do,” Mr Brown said.

“It is ironic that when the whole international community is pledged to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals — to free all the world from absolute poverty this decade — almost every citizen of Afghanistan will be condemned to that dire fate.

“Instead of no absolute poverty in any country, we will have the horror of practically an entire country living in absolute poverty.”

Mr Brown said the effects of Afghanistan’s poverty crisis could be felt as far away as Europe as thousands of Afghans are faced with the choice of starvation or emigration.

He also warned that by “standing aside” since the August withdrawal, the West was fostering conditions for “the exploitation of grievances and anti-western resentment that may come back to haunt us”.

In order to most immediately address the crisis, Mr Brown called on global support for a 4.5 billion dollar (£3.3 billion) plan from the UN Office for Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which would provide assistance to 22 million of the most vulnerable Afghans.

Mr Brown said: “It cost America trillions to fight the war in Afghanistan. It is not beyond our capacity to find 4 billion dollars to prevent starvation amid this uneasy peace.

“This tragedy foretold cannot be a tragedy unresolved.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Education is crucial for the future of Afghanistan – we cannot let down the children who seek it

One by one, the girls – aged between eight and 10 – stood up in front of the Taliban leaders who had come to visit them, and they set out their dream: that their sisters, all adolescent girls, be allowed to return to secondary school. The scene took place at the first all-women mission in Afghanistan, led by Yasmine Sherif, the director of the charity Education Cannot Wait, a global fund. It seeks to provide ongoing education during emergencies and protracted crises. Its aim is to give displaced girls the education they crave. Now, with their new Taliban leaders...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Former military chief Carter: No ‘true understanding’ of politics in Afghanistan

The former head of the British armed forces admitted that no one had a “true understanding” of the political situation in Afghanistan which resulted in the Taliban sweeping back into power.General Sir Nick Carter said the chaotic scenes as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and an emergency evacuation was launched from Kabul airport were “shocking”.He said it was “probably still true” that the majority of Afghans would not support the Taliban regime.Asked whether he had been too positive about the Afghan government’s ability to resist the Taliban, Gen Carter – who was chief of the defence staff until the end...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Brown
The Independent

Gordon Brown: Failure to distribute vaccines to poorer countries ‘stain on our soul’

The failure to distribute vaccines to poorer countries is a “stain on our global soul” and one of the “greatest policy failures of our times”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has warned.He made his intervention after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that countries’ “blanket booster programmes” were likely to prolong the pandemic by diverting supplies to wealthier nations.Speaking to the BBC, the former Labour prime minister predicted that the uneven distribution of vaccines could cause millions to die worldwide due to lack of access to jabs.“It really is a stain on our global soul and it affects us...
HEALTH
wksu.org

Islamic countries are pledging to launch a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan

Foreign ministers from Islamic countries met in an emergency meeting in Islamabad over the weekend and agreed to set up a humanitarian trust fund and food security program for Afghanistan. They also appointed an Organization of Islamic Cooperation special envoy for Afghanistan. Thirty foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers from...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Our Times#Humanitarian Crisis#Charity#The Times Red Box#Un#Afghans#Humanitarian Affairs
albuquerqueexpress.com

US issues 3 General Licenses to facilitate humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday (local time) issued three General Licenses to facilitate the continued flow of humanitarian assistance and other support for the Afghan people, White House said in a statement. "These actions underscore the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Queen makes Tony Blair a knight and member of the Order of the Garter

Former prime minister Tony Blair is to be knighted with the highest possible ranking, Buckingham Palace has said, in an announcement that coincides with the New Year Honours List.Sir Tony, who held the keys to Number 10 between 1997 and 2007, is appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.The appointment, which is made by the Queen, has regularly been bestowed upon past prime ministers, with Sir John Major Sir Tony’s predecessor, the last to receive the honour.Sir Tony, a former Labour leader, said: “It is an...
POLITICS
The Independent

Patel plans to ‘crack down’ on eco-protesters and asylum claims in 2022

The home secretary has said she intends to “crack down” on eco-protesters and end the “legal merry-go-round” of “spurious” asylum seeker claims in 2022.In a new year message posted on social media, Priti Patel said she was proud of many things the government had achieved in 2021, such as the launch of its strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.But she said there was “much more to do” this year, including cracking down on eco-protesters on the country’s roads, who she said had “caused misery to the law-abiding public”.Looking ahead to 2022, Ms Patel said it was “vital” the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Israel reports first case of ‘flurona’ – rare double infection of Covid and influenza

Israel has recorded the first case of a rare mixture of two diseases, influenza and coronavirus, dubbed “flurona”.Local reports said that the patient was a young pregnant woman, who was in hospital, although her symptoms were mild.“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the gynaecology department of Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva city. “Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again,” he told local newspaper Hamodia. “The disease is the same disease: they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract,” Prof Vizhnitser...
WORLD
The Independent

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

When Maureen Donnelly Morris came from nearby Leesburg to open her café in Lovettsville, she got a warm welcome. Neighbors rallied to her aid. Divisions ripping at their town and their country were set aside. America s thunderous rage felt distant. They sank posts for her parking signs. They brought solar lights for the cheery space outdoors, sharpened her bagel-slicing blades and contributed plants, all to herald what would become the town's social hub and civil common ground, Back Street Brews.Forget, at least for one split second, red, blue, left, right, pro-Trump, anti-Trump. No one asked the woman from...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Top 10: Politically Significant Small Shops

Damian McBride suggested this list after the Tesco Express in Westminster was identified as the source of provisions (crisps, cheese, wine) for “gatherings for work purposes” in Downing Street at Christmas a year ago.1. Rochdale Equitable Pioneers Society, 31 Toad Lane, Rochdale. The first Co-op shop started trading in 1844. Nominated by Rob Dex.2. Roberts post office and grocery in Grantham. The Roberts family including Margaret, later Thatcher, lived above the shop. Thanks to E M Rogers  and Will Wormell.3. Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Philadelphia. Press conference held by Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for Donald Trump, to explain legal challenges to...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

408K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy