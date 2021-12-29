ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam's growth slides to new 30-year low

By Nhac NGUYEN
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
Vietnam has long been a success story among Asian economies, posting growth of seven percent in 2019 /AFP/File

Vietnam reported economic growth for 2021 of just 2.58 percent on Wednesday, beating a 30-year low set last year as the pandemic continues to take a toll.

The communist state has long been a success story among Asian economies, posting growth of seven percent in 2019.

But shutdowns caused by coronavirus have battered the export-reliant economy, sending GDP growth plunging to 2.91 percent in 2020 -- the lowest reported in three decades.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) in Hanoi said fourth quarter growth was at 5.22 percent, but the annual figure was dragged down by a contraction of 6.02 percent in the third quarter.

"The complicated situation of the Covid-19 pandemic since the end of April seriously impacted commercial and service activities... pulling down the growth of the service sector and the whole economy," GSO said in a statement.

For at least three months, almost the entire country was in complete lockdown, with a huge impact on production, supply chains and businesses.

GSO head Nguyen Thi Huong gave an upbeat gloss, saying that achieving even the modest growth under such difficult circumstances was a "huge success" in remarks reported by state media.

Vietnam is now trying to reopen by shifting away from its strict "zero-covid" policy.

Around 88 percent of adults in Vietnam have been fully vaccinated, the country's health ministry said.

Comments / 19

Asian P (not China)
3d ago

I have traveled in VN, they have many cities and very beautiful scenery (not like in the picture)

Reply(2)
6
Henry Calhoun
2d ago

we don't care about Viet Nam. 60,000 men died in that swamp and 300,000 wounded. I would hope Congress does nothing for them.

Reply(2)
4
