Primaeam inaugurates the first-of-its-kind Additive Manufacturing Centre in Chennai

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChennai (Tamil Nadu), December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Primaeam Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an additive parts manufacturing company, inaugurated its new Additive Manufacturing Customer Experience Centre, InnovationIncubation Centre for Healthcare in Chennai. S. Pankaj Kumar Bansal, IAS, ChairmanManaging Director, TIDCO, inaugurated the centre in the presence of Dr S. Christopher, Former Chairman...

Centre Systems Group secures its First Major Investment, expands platform onto diverse domains

Dubai [UAE], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the markets recovering from post-COVID situations, organizations are in a race to reassess, revamp, rebuild their businesses. When it comes to Resilience management demand continues to outplace supply as risks are rarely predictable. With their clientele expanding to major Government organizations in the Middle...
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions inaugurates Spain-based logistics centre

Arvato has opened another centre in in Spain that will handle fulfilments and logistics of online businesses in the fashion industry. Company officials said that the company’s general goal is to further expand its global network of locations in order to offer customers scalable infrastructures and support them in gaining access to new markets. In this regard, Arvato sees Spain as an important part of its logistics network, already operating two other locations in Alcalá de Henares.
2021: Additive manufacturing's most notable launches, applications & industry developments

Public listings, surprise acquisitions, big product launches and the return of in-person trade shows. It has been quite a year for the additive manufacturing industry, which is at once going through a period of consolidation, while also continuing to grow. Companies are grabbing the opportunity to go public with both hands, they're continuing to launch new and improved products, and are seeing the real-world use cases of the technology roll in. As the year comes to its end, we've rounded up - month by month - the biggest and the best developments.
Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments – A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -To Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies’ R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta’s smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
Mindteck adds new manufacturing client to its roster

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced the addition of a new manufacturing client headquartered in the United States to its roster.
Whitepaper about voestalpine’s new metal additive manufacturing powder

A whitepaper has been posted to the voestalpine Böhler Edelstahl website that describes the company’s new AMPO M789 maraging steel powder for 3D printing. The Austria-based manufacturer of tool steels, high-speed steels, and specialty metals claims the patent-pending alloy combines the compressibility of maraging steel with the corrosion resistance of 17-4PH stainless steel.
Israel boosts long-range strike capability with US deal

Tel-Aviv has signed a deal with the US for new military kit, including two KC-46 tankers. Israel has penned a deal with its allies in Washington to buy 12 Lockheed Martin helicopters and two Boeing refueling planes, with the total cost estimated to be around $3.1 billion. On Friday, Israel's...
Cielo Announces Grant of Stock Options, Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 26,573,197 incentive stock options ('Options') to certain directors, officers, employees, 5,500,000 restricted share units ('RSUs') to its officers, and 2,100,000 deferred share units ('DSUs') to its directors (the 'Grants').
US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
BlackBerry to discontinue key services for existing phones

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): BlackBerry has announced that it will discontinue offering significant services for its existing devices in 2022. As per Mashable, from January 4, the business's smartphones will be without provisioning services. It will be unable to connect to networks, including the mobile phone network, as a...
ATM cash withdrawal beyond permissible limit gets costlier by Re 1

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Bank customers are now required to pay one rupee more on each ATM transaction done beyond the permissible limit of free transactions. Effective from January 1, 2022 banks are permitted to charge Rs 21 per transaction if a customer exceeds the permissible free limits, instead of the earlier rate of Rs 20 per transaction.
This Country Generates the Most Plastic Waste

The world is awash in plastic, primarily for two reasons. The first is that plastics are used in so many products. The other is that it can take centuries, or longer, to break down in the environment. Plastic will simply not go away. Plastic does get recycled, one means to keep it “useful” instead of […]
The Country Increasing Emissions the Fastest

“Emissions” have become an environmental buzzword. CO2 emissions are a primary culprit in the trend of rapid global warming. The problem is so severe that governments have joined together to cut these emissions. The Paris Agreement is the most visible of these. And, in the U.S., President Biden has set a goal to reach carbon […]
New Year celebration in space becomes the most crowded ever

A record number of ?earthlings? have come together in space to celebrate New Year. The 2022 New Year celebration has turned out to be the largest ever in orbit with 10 cosmonauts and astronauts in total on two stations, Russia's space agency has said. "New Year 2022 was celebrated in...
