Long Beach police chief tests positive for COVID-19

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is self-isolating at home, the city’s police department said Tuesday.

Luna, who is stepping down from his post on Jan. 1, is “in good spirits and is hopeful he will feel better in the coming days,” police said.

“Chief Luna believes his symptoms could have been much worse if he were not vaccinated,” the Long Beach Police Department tweeted Tuesday night.

Luna announced his retirement in September after 35 years with the department. He began his career at the LBPD as a reserve officer in 1985. He has been part of the LBPD command staff since 2001 and was sworn in as the department’s 26th chief in November 2014.

Assistant Chief of Police Wally Hebeish will succeed Luna on Jan. 1, city officials announced last week.

Hebeish, 52, is a 27-year law enforcement veteran who has been with the Long Beach Police Department since 1995, serving as assistant chief since 2019.

