Bastrop County, TX

Bastrop County organizations net $1 million from St. David's Foundation to boost health equity

By Colleen DeGuzman, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
Multiple organizations in Bastrop County received a slice of St. David's Foundation's $51 million in winter grants to boost health equity in Central Texas.

The organizations that received grant funding are the city of Bastrop, Bastrop County Cares, the Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry & Support Center, the city of Smithville, Smithville Public Library and Elgin Public Library.

In total, Bastrop County organizations received a little more than $1 million from the foundation.

Bastrop County Cares received the largest grant among the organizations in the county — $490,000. The countywide nonprofit plans to use the funding to improve the community’s access to health data and start an intergenerational program, according to the St. David’s Foundation.

The city of Bastrop received $250,000. It will be using the grant to support the city’s parks and recreation locations, according to the foundation. Additionally, the Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry & Support Center, which received $183,520, will use its grant for campaigning and operations.

Elgin Public Library will be using its grant of $96,000 for its mental health programs. The city of Smithville and the Smithville Public Library received $75,000 and will also be using the funding for mental health programs.

The St. David’s Foundation is based in Central Texas and in addition to Bastrop, serves four other counties: Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson. The organization distributed a total of 158 grants for its fall grant cycle.

Most of the $51 million went toward funding safety net clinics, which received $18 million to ensure access to quality health care for the uninsured and underinsured. Care centers for seniors received $13.2 million, and clinics for women and girls received $5.8 million.

