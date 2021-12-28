Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna tests positive for COVID-19

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna speaks at a news conference with L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascon in October. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Outgoing Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities confirmed late Tuesday.

Luna, who is retiring at the end of December, is self-isolating at his home while recovering, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement. He tested positive on Monday.

"Although feeling ill, he is in good spirits and is hopeful he will feel better in the coming days," the statement said, noting that Luna was previously vaccinated and could have faced worse symptoms if not previously innoculated.

Luna was sworn in as police chief on Nov. 22, 2014, and served on the department's command staff since 2001, police said.

Earlier this month, the chief announced he was entering the race to become Los Angeles County sheriff.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .