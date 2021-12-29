‘I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus’: These stars tragically lost loved ones to COVID-19

People come in all shapes and sizes, and bodies change throughout life. Focusing on weight can actually lead to an unhealthy relationship with food and can even cause eating disorders. Try to shift your focus away from your weight and instead focus on healthy behaviors, such as eating whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, finding a form of movement that you enjoy, and getting enough sleep. Is there an adult in your life that you could talk to about the girls at school who are making comments? Or some supportive friends who like you just for being you? Meeting with a registered dietitian can help you to work towards a positive relationship with food and movement, and finding a therapist can help you focus on positive body image as well as the best way to deal with school bullies. ​

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO