ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

With Sun Bowl matchup set, Central Michigan, Washington State expedite preparations

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGx9a_0dY31V5Z00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After much back-and-forth over the game would or could even be held, the 88th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is on as scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

Central Michigan will replace Miami (COVID-19 cases) in the game and square off with Washington State. After the new matchup was first reported by KTSM on Monday, both teams were on the practice field on Tuesday, with about 72 hours to prepare for an entirely new opponent.

Washington State (7-5) and Central Michigan (8-4) have never squared off on the gridiron; coaches for both teams worked late into the night to develop new game plans for Friday’s showdown in El Paso.

It certainly won’t be easy, especially with two red-hot teams entering the Sun Bowl. The Cougars won four of their last six games to end the regular season; the Chippewas rattled off four straight victory. The condensed timeframe to prepare for the game is the shortest in the career of Cougars head coach Jake Dickert.

“This is going to be a challenge, especially on short notice,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Tuesday after practice at Eastwood High School. “(CMU) is a good football team coming in, and one that’ll be extremely motivated. We’ll have to match that type of energy right from kickoff. Everyone wants to be a professional. This is like an (NFL) Sunday to Thursday game.”

While Washington State is in El Paso already, Central Michigan is still in Tucson, Ariz., where the Chippewas and head coach Jim McElwain were slated to play Boise State in the Arizona Bowl, before the Broncos had to withdraw due to COVID-19 cases on Monday. CMU practiced at the University of Arizona’s football stadium on Tuesday and will again on Wednesday.

The Chippewas will then travel to El Paso on Thursday, in advance of Friday’s 10 a.m. kickoff. However, CMU’s equipment truck had already made the move east on I-10 on Tuesday night.

Central Michigan out of the MAC leans on an offense that averages over 30 points per game. Running back Lew Nichols led the nation in rushing in the regular season.

“They do a lot of good things. They have a good running back, a great offensive line. The quarterback makes plays. It should be a great game on Friday,” said WSU safety George Hicks II.

Back on the practice field for WSU on Tuesday was starting quarterback Jayden de Laura. The Hawaii native did not arrive in El Paso with the rest of the Cougars on Sunday, as he had travel issues getting from Seattle to the Sun City.

de Laura missed the Cougs’ first practice in El Paso on Monday, but didn’t miss much when it came to a game plan, because Central Michigan had not yet been announced as the opponent. de Laura is the Pac-12’s passing leader and its reigning offensive freshman of the year.

“He got caught in the Seattle snow, so it was good to have him,” Dickert said. “He’s been on planes the last three days. I thought he looked sharp. He’ll wear some of the rust off. Sometimes, as a quarterback, after a long season it’s good to have a little bit of a break. He’s our emotional leader, he’s our playmaker. It’s different around here when he’s out there playing.”

With Sun Bowl officials making preparations for the game on Tuesday and the rest of the week, the Chippewas and Cougars are doing the same. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the Sun Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Central Michigan arrives in El Paso a day before Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Central Michigan has finally set foot in El Paso a day before the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The Chippewas arrived in El Paso Thursday at around 3:00 p.m. local time after almost a five and a half hour drive from Tucson, Arizona. The program was welcomed by […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KTSM

Sun Bowl teams speak out on COVID concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Time until kickoff for the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday continues to wind down. Washington State, who was originally scheduled to play University of Miami, will now face off with Central Michigan in two days. The Cougars have been in El Paso since Sunday and have […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Michigan Sports
El Paso, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
State
Hawaii State
City
Miami, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan College Sports
KTSM

NM State women’s WAC opener vs. Seattle rescheduled for Feb. 8

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference has announced that the women’s basketball game between Seattle U and NM State for Thursday, Dec. 30 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8 with a tentative tip-off time set for 2:00 p.m. in Las Cruces, N.M. The Aggies will now turn their attention to their matchup with Chicago State set […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Washington State football team visits Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Festivities for the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl continued Tuesday, as the Washington State Cougars football team got a tour of the U.S. Army’s Fort Bliss. Washington State student-athletes and their coaching staff were welcomed by Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Major General Sean […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KTSM

UTEP drops C-USA opener against UAB, 76-74

EL PASO – The UTEP women’s basketball team played its second consecutive overtime contest in as many games, but fell in this one to UAB, 76-74 OT, on Thursday night in the Haskins Center.  The Blazers (8-4, 1-0 Conference USA) shot a scorching – and efficient – 60.4 percent (29-48) from the field, including a 7-of-12 effort […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcelwain
KTSM

New Mexico State’s WAC opener at Seattle U postponed

DENVER – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seattle U men’s basketball program, the NM State men’s basketball team is unable to play its scheduled WAC contest against the Redhawks in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 30. Administrators from the impacted institutions will work together to find a mutually agreeable dates to reschedule. If they are […]
SEATTLE, WA
KTSM

Sun Bowl’s Fan Fiesta cancelled; WSU’s band no longer travelling to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual fan-favorite Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta has been cancelled, according to Sun Bowl Association officials. Originally scheduled for December 30, at the El Paso Convention Center, the show would have featured bands from both schools, as well as cheerleaders, spirit squads and visitors. Officials add that some vendors also […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Sun Bowl#Arizona Bowl#Broncos#American Football#Cougars#Chippewas#Wsu#Eastwood High School#Cmu#Boise State
KTSM

COVID forces UTEP-Middle Tennessee game to be postponed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with UTEP Athletics announced Tuesday morning that the UTEP men’s basketball team’s scheduled match-up at Middle Tennessee on Jan. 1 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Middle Tennessee program. Program officials add that all of the MT players have been vaccinated. Conference USA will work […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WAC announces change to basketball game cancelation policies

DENVER – Following a vote of athletic directors, the Western Athletic Conference has adjusted its game cancelation policy to balance the health and safety of coaches, student-athletes, staff and officials as well as protect the integrity of the conference schedule. The minimum number of participants for conference play has been set at seven COVID-eligible student-athletes […]
BASKETBALL
KTSM

Prescott, Cowboys celebrate with 56-14 rout of Washington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score and the Dallas Cowboys celebrated their clinching of the NFC East title before kickoff with a 56-14 rout of Washington on Sunday night. The Cowboys (11-4) tied the franchise record for points in a first half while […]
NFL
KTSM

UTEP loses another top wide receiver to NCAA transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A UTEP football team looking to return most of their starters next year for a run at another bowl game took a hit as another top offensive player put his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Sophomore wide receiver Tyrin Smith announced on social media his latest decision to enter the […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing enters NCAA transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just three days after UTEP’s 31-24 loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl, the Miners took another loss on Tuesday. Sophomore wide receiver Jacob Cowing announcing on social media he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and plans to play his remaining two years of eligibility elsewhere. Dear […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bradley overcomes 14-point second half deficit to beat UTEP, 73-66

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Keonte Kennedy scored 16 points, Souley Boum and Jorell Saterfield both tallied 11 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough as Bradley overcame a 14-point second half deficit to beat UTEP, 73-66, in the championship game of the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday night. The Miners led for the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
978
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy