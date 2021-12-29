ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fake housing ad on Facebook left woman penniless

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who was duped out of £1,000 by a fake property advert on Facebook has warned househunters to be extra vigilant before handing over any cash. Sasha, 60, said the scam left her penniless after she tried to find a property for her son in Stoke-on-Trent. Action...

