ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

John Madden dies at 85

Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple shootings left six people dead in the Denver area. Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022. Coin, books, bullet found in 2nd time capsule at former Lee statue site. Updated: 2 hours ago....

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.
MLB
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Radar Online.com

Colorado I-70 Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-Year Sentence Reduced To 10 Years After Kim Kardashian Expresses Support

The truck driver, who was given 110 years in prison for an accident that killed four, has been granted clemency after his sentencing sparked outrage among the nation and caused activist Kim Kardashian to speak up. Article continues below advertisement. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was greatly reduced on Thursday. The 26-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
Soaps In Depth

Kin Shriner Wraps His Latest Run on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Sorry, Scott fans, but Kin Shriner has wrapped up his latest stint on GENERAL HOSPITAL so the attorney will be moving to the back burner for the foreseeable future. “Thanks, GH fans for all the encouraging mentions,” the actor tweeted. “Scotty’s run is done, so heading to Florida to ride Vespa around the tropics!”
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Remembering the Daytime Stars We Lost in 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, we are taking a moment to remember the talented performers from the world of daytime to whom we sadly said a final farewell this past year. Stars such as beloved GENERAL HOSPITAL stars John Reilly (Sean) and Stuart Damon (Alan), GUIDING LIGHT supercouple Michael Tylo (Quint) and Lisa Brown (Nola), ALL MY CHILDREN leading man Michael Nader (Dimitri), DAYS OF OUR LIVES DiMera daughter Philece Sampler (Renee), THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS patriarch Jerry Douglas (John), and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
KGET

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Manager For Nicki Minaj & Kim Kardashian Murdered In LA: Report

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a business manager that worked with Nicki Minaj, the Kardashians, and more, was reportedly murdered last week in Los Angeles. Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, working with Kanye West, Offset, Tupac Shakur's estate, and more over the years. She was fifty-five at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

John Wayne Estate Remembers His Lasting Friendship With John Ford & Costar Ward Bond With Throwback Pic

The legend of John Wayne perhaps wouldn’t be what it is today without the help of two of his close friends — John Ford and Ward Bond. If you are a fan of classic television, then there is a good chance that you have seen John Wayne on your TV screen. As a matter of fact, Wayne — also referred to as “The Duke” — is regarded as one of the most iconic actors of all time. He particularly shined when it came to Western and war movies. It’s said that in total, Wayne was a part of more than 80 films.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Coin#Confederate#The Sierra Nevada
IndieWire

Betty White, Prolific Actress and Everyone’s Favorite Grandma, Dies at 99

Five-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, game show panelist and prolific actress Betty White has passed away at the age of 99. Long the subject of internet death hoaxes, the actress’ death was confirmed by her her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas. White was the last living member of “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. She played good girl Rose Nylund opposite Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The popular sitcom, which has continued to run on various channels in syndication, spawned a one-season spin-off starring White called “The Golden Palace” in 1992. Working well into her late...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Auto executive accused of hiring squad of marines to murder ex-mistress and her new boyfriend

A Texas automobile dealer is accused of hiring hitmen former soldiers to kill his mistress and her new boyfriend, who was trying to blackmail him.According to an unsealed federal indictment, four men are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.Erik Charles Maund, 46, of Austin, Texas, a partner in Maund Automotive Group, emailed Holly Williams, 33,  of Nashville, Tennessee, with whom he had a previous extra-marital relationship, about wanting to see her during an upcoming visit to the city in February 2020.After visiting her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Armie Hammer Seen In The Cayman Islands With His Children After Spending Months In A Rehab Facility

Armie Hammer was spotted out and about with his children after spending months in a rehabilitation facility. In photos obtained by TMZ, the disgraced actor, 35, — who was accused by several women of sexual assault earlier this year — was spotted in the Cayman Islands with his children Harper, 7, and son Ford, 4, as they relaxed by the pool. His estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers was nowhere in sight.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Travelers slowed by delays at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ride back home isn’t so holly jolly for passengers coming in and out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this week. Many flights are getting hit with delays, making it tough for people to get home on time. ABC7 spoke to multiple passengers arriving at...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pianists provide soothing music amid the holiday bustle of airport

DENVER (KMGH) - The Denver International Airport has changed its tune for the holidays as pianists are providing beautiful, soothing music amid all the hustle and bustle. On one of the busiest travel days of the year, the sounds of the airport tend to be wheels squeaking and the buzz of people rushing to their gates.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy