Bloomington North boys basketball settle for second at Bedford North Lawrence tournament

BEDFORD — Occasionally this time of year, a child reaches into a stocking a pulls out something unexpected.

That's kind of how this Christmas season has unfolded for the Bloomington North boys' basketball team as the Cougars were put to the test twice, in tournaments at Connersville last Thursday, and again on Tuesday at Bedford North Lawrence.

Both presented specific challenges head coach Jason Speer wanted his squad to face. Then, like finding a smashed candy cane left over from the year before, point guard Nick Klaiber went down with a hamstring injury late in the championship game loss to Monroe Central at Connersville.

On Tuesday, a now shorthanded North would again play two games in nine hours and come away with another split, scooting past Whiteland, 60-45, before falling in a rematch with the host Stars, 48-40.

"Without tournament success, and we're not able to get over the hump, you've got to find a way to hit the wall," Speer said. "And maybe that is playing two games in one day. That is the idea behind it, trying to find a way to push ourselves physically, mentally and try to figure out a way to win championships."

The goal is to find a way to complete that sweep in March when it all matters as North chases its first sectional title since 2014. The BNL tourney showed both sides of the coin for the Cougars, who forced tempo and transition in the opener, only to get bogged down early in the nightcap.

"We have to learn to win in different ways," Speer said between games. "Not just the high 60s or 70s."

It's still a work in progress.

Klaiber on crutches

Klaiber, North's leader in scoring (18 ppg) and assists (4.3 pg), was at the BNL Fieldhouse, but on crutches after being diagnosed with a slightly torn hamstring muscle he suffered in the fourth quarter of the championship game at Connersville.

"Yeah, the doctors said it's torn slightly," Klaiber said. "It wasn't real bad, not completely torn, but it's still probably going to be about a month before I can play again. It's a bad break, but I'm going to work hard to get back. I will be back."

North hasn't been a particularly deep team this year anyway, mainly using Lucas Vencel off the bench, with a sprinkle of Gavin Reed and Dawan Daniels. Vencel is now starting and the other two are receiving extended minutes.

Game 1 saw all seven Cougars who played do a great job of lifting their games to fill in for Klaiber's absence. JaQualon Roberts had four dunks as he got to the basket frequently in to score 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and four steals.

Whipping Whiteland

Roberts' outburst is the sort expected from the 6-7 junior given his ceiling. Hoffman and Fitch combined for 23 points and seven rebounds and took the ball to the bucket with smarts and style the way seniors should.

Bril Kante had seven boards despite foul trouble, Vencel added three assists and three rebounds in his first start and Reed had seven points.

But defensively is where the Cougars fueled a 22-7 run in the second quarter that blew the game open. Whiteland ended up with 17 turnovers, eight of them in the second.

Roberts had 13 points in the frame and Hoffman hit a couple of 3s in a game when the arc was a tough place for North (4-of-18). The Warriors also didn't score over the last 4:20 as North ended the half on an 11-0 run.

"In the first half, I thought we did a great job of finishing possessions," Speer said. "Get the ball out and finishing plays. We did leave some points out there and we did have some missed shots, but that's part of it."

Up 34-19, North managed the second half well outside of too many fouls. The lead peaked at 47-28 with 58 seconds left in the third. Whiteland got no closer than 12.

"Whiteland puts a lot of pressure on you on the offensive end," Speer said. "They've got some guys who are athletic and can finish in a lot of different ways. So we really had to lean on our help side and we kept our gates closed and played good strong defense."

North caught chasing

Speer said that playing from behind all night against BNL (4-4) did not serve his team well.

The Stars were a different group than the one that lost to the Cougars 66-47 in the opener, taking the floor this time with senior leader Colten Leach back from injury.

He poured in 20 points while BNL made North work long and hard on defense. The Stars also didn't let North scurry in transition the way Whiteland had and the Cougars helped out by struggling from the field, shooting 32% (13-of-41) and the line (8-of-14).

So the Stars led 12-6 after one quarter and used a similar run in the third to go up 30-22.

"We ended up chasing them for four quarters and that's tough anytime, but especially in the second game of a day," he said. "You're not going to catch the rabbit there. They're solid defensively and the way they moved the ball caused us to have to chase and chase, and that wears you out."

North also fell behind by halftime against Monroe Central (8-0), which was buoyed by an upset of then 3A No. 1 Connersville in the semis of that tourney.

We've hit the wall now in both of our championship games of the tourneys we've been in," Speer said. "And that's something we're going to have to work on because you're going to see these kinds of teams in the tournament.

"BNL played inspired basketball against us, and so did Monroe Central. We're going to have to start rising up and meeting that with our own inspired play."

BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE TOURNAMENT

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 60, WHITELAND 45

Whiteland (45)

Sullivan f 3-9 3-4 10, Higdon g 1-10 3-6 5, Gross g 1-3 0-0 2, Jones g 3-5 1-2 7, Willoughby g 3-7 5-6 11, Banwait 1-1 0-0 3, McLaughlin 3-7 1-2 7, Roy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 13-20 45.

Bloomington North (60)

Roberts f 12-17 3-4 27, Kante f 1-5 1-2 3, Vencel f 0-6 0-0 0, Hoffman g 5-12 0-0 13, Fitch g 4-13 2-2 10, Reed 3-6 0-1 7, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 6-9 60.

Whiteland (5-4) 12 | 7 | 14 | 12 — 45

Bloomington North (7-2) 12 | 22 | 13 | 13 — 60

3-point goals: Whiteland 2-9 (Banwait 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Willoughby 0-1, Higdon 0-2, Gross 0-2); Bloomington North 4-18 (Hoffman 3-6, Reed 1-3, Roberts 0-1, Kante 0-1, Vencel 0-1, Fitch 0-6). Rebounds: Whiteland 29 (Higdon 12), Bloomington North 33 (Roberts 10, Kante 7). Team fouls: Whiteland 14, Bloomington North 15. Technical foul: Bloomington North bench. Turnovers: Whiteland 17, Bloomington North 7.

BEDFORD NL 48, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 40

Bloomington North (40)

Roberts f 3-11 1-6 10, Kante f 0-2 0-1 0, Fitch g 5-15 2-2 13, Hoffman g 3-8 2-2 10, Vencel g 1-2 0-0 2, Reed 1-3 1-1 3, Daniels 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 13-41 8-14 40.

Bedford NL (48)

Bennett f 1-6 0-1 3, Jones f 2-4 0-0 5, Leach g 7-15 6-7 20, Rynders g 2-2 0-0 6, Staggs g 1-8 4-6 6, Bailey 3-5 2-4 8. Totals 16-40 12-18 48.

Bloomington North (7-3) 6 | 10 | 6 | 18 — 40

Bedford NL (4-4) 12 | 7 | 11 | 18 — 48

3-point goals: Bloomington North 6-20 (Hoffman 2-5, Roberts 3-7, Fitch 1-4, Kante 0-2, Reed 0-2); Bedford NL 4-12 (Rynders 2-2, Jones 1-1, Bennett 1-6, Leach 0-1, Staggs 0-2). Rebounds: Bloomington North 26 (Kante 8, Roberts 7); Bedford NL 33 (Leach 8, Bennett 7). Turnovers: Bloomington North 9, Bedford NL 12. Total fouls: Bloomington North 18, Bedford NL 17. Fouled out: Vencel.

