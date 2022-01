More than 5,300 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio Wednesday, the most reported in the state during the entire pandemic. The state had 5,356 coronavirus patients in its hospitals, with 1,228 admitted to ICUs and 757 on ventilators, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is the third day in a row more than 5,000 COVID patients were hospitalized in Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO