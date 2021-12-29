ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks blow late lead, finally beat Coyotes in shootout

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKOz7_0dY2wz1Q00

EditorsNote: rewords headline; rewords third, next-to-last and last grafs

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl each scored in regulation and again in the shootout as the San Jose Sharks overcame blowing a late two-goal lead to win 8-7 over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Down 7-5 with just over three minutes to play in regulation, Arizona’s Shayne Gostisbehere’s score made it a one-goal game, and Andrew Ladd tied it on the power play with 1:29 left. However, the Coyotes couldn’t complete the comeback and lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

With the game tied 2-2 after one period, Radim Simek and Jeffrey Viel scored seven seconds apart to give the Sharks, who won for the third time in eight contests, a two-goal edge.

However, the Coyotes rallied despite being down by two goals four times. Defenseman Janis Moser posted his first two NHL goals, and Lawson Crouse recorded two goals and two assists for Arizona.

Due to the COVID-19 layoff around the league, both teams went more than 10 days between games. The sloppiness showed, but San Jose scored 2:46 into the contest when Couture’s shot deflected off Alexander Barabanov and past the Coyotes’ Scott Wedgewood (20 saves).

San Jose, though, committed a turnover in its own end, and the puck eventually got to Phil Kessel (four assists), who set up Crouse.

The Sharks went back ahead with 8:38 left in the first, when Nick Bonino forced an Arizona turnover, then slammed home a rebound of Matt Nieto’s shot.

The turnover bug again bit the Sharks when Brent Burns coughed up the puck behind his own net. It quickly found Moser, who tied it with 2:20 left in the opening frame.

After Simek and Viel scored, Clayton Keller brought the Coyotes within a goal when he blew a shot by San Jose’s James Reimer (39 saves) with 12:12 remaining in the second. It was Keller’s 10th goal of the season.

Timo Meier gave the Sharks their two-goal advantage back, converting amid a net-front scrum with 5:47 to play in the second.

The Coyotes then answered through the power play on Moser’s blast with 23 seconds remaining in the period.

Hertl’s team-leading 15th goal 1:44 into the third gave the Sharks a 6-4 lead before Crouse collected his second of the night with 12:25 left in regulation.

Couture scored his 10th goal with seven minutes to play, giving San Jose a 7-5 edge.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Rally Late, Fall in OT to Sharks

As the third period progressed, it was clear the legs were not there and the Flyers points streak was running out of time. Then, somehow, they found a way to keep it going for another game. A goal with 4:03 left forced overtime and extended the points streak to seven games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Steady Reimer Ready to Lead Sharks Into New Year

Goaltender James Reimer’s career has followed a similar if sometimes frustrating path: He goes to an NHL city, does his job pretty darn well, but inevitably moves on. He tends to be “The Guy” while teams look for another, newer Guy. Presently, he’s in his second stint...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Bonino
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Brent Burns
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Andrew Ladd
Person
Matt Nieto
Person
Phil Kessel
Sportsnet.ca

Red-hot Canucks improve to 7-0 under Boudreau with OT win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks remain unbeaten with Bruce Boudreau behind the bench. Miller scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win since Boudreau was brought in. Boudreau is the third coach...
NHL
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 shootout win over Vancouver Canucks

LAK: Lemieux (6), Assists: Wolanin (1) VAN: Horvat (11), Assists: Miller (24), Petterson (11) LA took over this game in the second period, outshooting Vancouver 17-3. They only got one goal, though, despite several quality opportunities. Carl Grundström hit a crossbar, Jaroslav Halák made some big saves, and early in the third period, Brendan Lemieux was stopped on a penalty shot.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#Rewords#The San Jose Sharks
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
Reuters

Mika Zibanejad's shootout goal lifts Rangers over Lightning

Mika Zibanejad fired in the only goal in the shootout as the New York Rangers won 4-3 over the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. In the shootout’s bottom of the third round, Zibanejad -- who left the game briefly after being hit in the head with a puck -- skated in slightly from the left and sent a forehander to beat Brian Elliott glove-side for the game-winning goal.
NHL
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Devils nab wild OT win over Oilers

2022-01-01 06:07:53 GMT+00:00 - Jack Hughes scored with 2:05 left in overtime Friday for the New Jersey Devils, who edged the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in a wild back-and-forth affair in Newark, N.J. Hughes, who also scored the Devils' first goal 1:38 into the first period, fired a shot that Mike...
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy