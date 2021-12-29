ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights jump on Kings early, win 6-3

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZPWX_0dY2wluU00

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-3 win against the host Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves for the Golden Knights, who were playing their first game since Dec. 21. Vegas’ Mattias Janmark and Keegan Kolesar also scored.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist and Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo also scored for Los Angeles, which hadn’t played since Dec. 19.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick stopped just 10 of 15 shots before he was replaced by Garret Sparks early in the second period. Sparks finished with 11 saves.

The Golden Knights went 2-for-4 on the power play and scored on their first when Smith redirected a pass from Marchessault for a 1-0 lead at 9:53 of the first period.

Vegas scored 26 seconds later when Ben Hutton took a slap shot from the left point and Kolesar deflected it into the net for a 2-0 lead.

The Kings answered 13 seconds later when Drew Doughty made a stretch pass to Kempe, who was cutting down the middle. The pass was out of Kempe’s reach, but the puck banked off the end boards and into the slot, where Kempe scored to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Golden Knights scored their third goal in a 1:16 span to move ahead 3-1. William Karlsson’s shot went off the left post, but the puck rebounded to Marchessault in the slot, and he scored at 11:09.

The Golden Knights continued to add to their lead in the second period.

Stephenson scored his 10th goal of the season on a power play to make it 4-1 at 1:21, and Janmark chased Quick with another goal at 2:47 for a 5-1 lead.

Moore scored short-handed to cut the lead to 5-2 at 15:30, but Marchessault re-established the four-goal lead when he brought the puck from behind the Los Angeles net and scored to make it 6-2 at 1:55 of the third.

Iafallo scored his 10th of the season at 5:50 to make it 6-3.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

Kings end Canucks’ 7-game win streak in shootout

LOS ANGELES — The Kings reestablished their identity on Thursday night, outlasting the red-hot Vancouver Canucks for a 2-1 victory in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings showed no signs of the sluggishness they displayed in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Tuesday, playing an effortful game that saw energy generated throughout their lineup as they earned a point for the sixth time in eight games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 shootout win over Vancouver Canucks

LAK: Lemieux (6), Assists: Wolanin (1) VAN: Horvat (11), Assists: Miller (24), Petterson (11) LA took over this game in the second period, outshooting Vancouver 17-3. They only got one goal, though, despite several quality opportunities. Carl Grundström hit a crossbar, Jaroslav Halák made some big saves, and early in the third period, Brendan Lemieux was stopped on a penalty shot.
NHL
The Associated Press

Brossoit, Golden Knights top Ducks 3-1 in Pacific battle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Friday to increase their Pacific Division lead. Mattias Janmark, Adam Brooks and Nic Roy scored for the Golden Knights. They improved to 4-0 at home on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day since entering the league in 2017.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Alex Iafallo
Person
William Karlsson
Person
Laurent Brossoit
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Reilly Smith
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Keegan Kolesar
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Garret Sparks
Person
Jonathan Quick
Janesville Gazette

Golden Knights beat Ducks 3-1 in Pacific Division showdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Friday to increase their Pacific Division lead. Mattias Janmark, Adam Brooks and Nic Roy scored for the Golden Knights. They improved to 4-0 at home on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day since entering the league in 2017.
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Knights
Sportsnet.ca

Red-hot Canucks improve to 7-0 under Boudreau with OT win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks remain unbeaten with Bruce Boudreau behind the bench. Miller scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Wednesday night for their seventh straight win since Boudreau was brought in. Boudreau is the third coach...
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Reveals Plans For Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman

The Boston Bruins are slated to get back to game action for the first time since Dec. 15 on Jan. 1 when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden. With it being so long since their last game, it’s fair to wonder how head coach Bruce Cassidy will handle the goalie tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Boston plays back-to-back games this weekend, and Cassidy knows there will be no shortage of work.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
Reuters

Mika Zibanejad's shootout goal lifts Rangers over Lightning

Mika Zibanejad fired in the only goal in the shootout as the New York Rangers won 4-3 over the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. In the shootout’s bottom of the third round, Zibanejad -- who left the game briefly after being hit in the head with a puck -- skated in slightly from the left and sent a forehander to beat Brian Elliott glove-side for the game-winning goal.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy