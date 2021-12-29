Golden Knights jump on Kings early, win 6-3

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-3 win against the host Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves for the Golden Knights, who were playing their first game since Dec. 21. Vegas’ Mattias Janmark and Keegan Kolesar also scored.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist and Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo also scored for Los Angeles, which hadn’t played since Dec. 19.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick stopped just 10 of 15 shots before he was replaced by Garret Sparks early in the second period. Sparks finished with 11 saves.

The Golden Knights went 2-for-4 on the power play and scored on their first when Smith redirected a pass from Marchessault for a 1-0 lead at 9:53 of the first period.

Vegas scored 26 seconds later when Ben Hutton took a slap shot from the left point and Kolesar deflected it into the net for a 2-0 lead.

The Kings answered 13 seconds later when Drew Doughty made a stretch pass to Kempe, who was cutting down the middle. The pass was out of Kempe’s reach, but the puck banked off the end boards and into the slot, where Kempe scored to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Golden Knights scored their third goal in a 1:16 span to move ahead 3-1. William Karlsson’s shot went off the left post, but the puck rebounded to Marchessault in the slot, and he scored at 11:09.

The Golden Knights continued to add to their lead in the second period.

Stephenson scored his 10th goal of the season on a power play to make it 4-1 at 1:21, and Janmark chased Quick with another goal at 2:47 for a 5-1 lead.

Moore scored short-handed to cut the lead to 5-2 at 15:30, but Marchessault re-established the four-goal lead when he brought the puck from behind the Los Angeles net and scored to make it 6-2 at 1:55 of the third.

Iafallo scored his 10th of the season at 5:50 to make it 6-3.

