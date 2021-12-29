Kane County property transfers for Sept. 29 to Oct. 28, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS CHANCERY DIVISION FIRST MIDWEST BANK, Plaintiff v. ROBERTO'S AUTO SERVICE, INC., an Illinois Corporation; ROBERTO CHAVEZ; UNKNOWN OWNERS and NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, Defendants. Case No. 21CH00000437 Non-Residential Property Addresses: 1608 Washington Street, Waukegan, Illinois 60085 PUBLIC NOTICE The requisite affidavit for publication having been filed, notice is hereby given you, Unknown Owners, and Non-Record Claimants, defendants in the above-entitled suit, that the said suit has been commenced in the Circuit Court of LAKE County, by the said plaintiff against you and other defendants, praying for the foreclosure of a certain mortgage, conveying the premises described as follows, to wit: LOTS 43 AND 44 AND THE WEST 22.30 FEET OF LOT 45 (AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTH AND SOUTH LINES THEREOF) IN DORA MORAN'S SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE WEST½OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 45 NORTH, RANGE 12, EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED FEBRUARY 20, 1922, AS DOCUMENT 202298, IN BOOK "K" OF PLATS, PAGE 96, IN LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS. Commonly known as: 1608 Washington Street, Waukegan, Illinois 60085 Permanent Index Number: 08-02-409-143 Name of the Mortgagors: Roberto Chavez; Name of the Mortgagee: FIRST MIDWEST BANK Date and Place of Recording of Mortgage: Mortgage dated June 2, 2005 and recorded on June 28, 2005 in the Office of the Lake County Recorder as Document No.: 5806225; Modifications recorded July 21, 2006 and July 3, 2008 as Document Nos. 6030744 and 6366621. Present owner of the properties is the above-mentioned mortgagor. Amount of Original Indebtedness: $142,578.44 Notice is also hereby given you that the said Complaint prays for other relief; that summons was duly issued out of said court against you as provided by law, and that said suit is now pending. NOW, THEREFORE, unless you, the said above-named defendants, file your Answer to the Complaint in the said suit, or otherwise make your appearance therein, in the Office of the Clerk of this Court at 18 N. County Street, Waukegan, Illinois, on or before March 2, 2022, default may be entered against you at any time after that day and a judgment entered in accordance with the prayer of said Complaint. This is an attempt to collect a debt pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Capadona Law Firm, Ltd., Kristopher A. Capadona 360 W. Butterfield Road, Suite 300, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 630-833-1123, kac@capadonalaw.com Attorney No. 6291444 Published in Daily Herald Jan 1, 8, 15, 2022 (4575702) , posted 01/01/2022.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO