Looking back: Certified nurse-midwife attends 1,000th birth

Brende Lott, a certified nurse-midwife, recently attended the 1,000th birth of her decade-long career as a CNM.

During her time as a CNM, Lott has kept a birth log of every birth she’s attended and information about the mother and the delivery, as well as any special circumstances and interesting information about the family or their delivery.

“I know there are a lot of people here in town that have delivered way more babies than me, of course, I don’t know that there are many that keep track,” she said. “There was somebody when I was learning that said, ’you’re going to want to have these logs,’ and so I do. I’m on my fifth birth log, and I write down every single mother and baby.”

At the end of each year, Lott makes a post on social media with her annual birth stats, which she said gives her a chance to look back on each birth and the joy each family was able to experience, and it gives others in her life a chance to experience it with her.

Lott said one of the things she enjoys keeping track of are the number of redheads she helps deliver.

“I love redheaded babies, so any time a redheaded baby is born, the nurses all give me that look,” she said.

This year, Lott said she also started logging how many moms have tested positive for COVID-19 at delivery.

About one-tenth of the mothers Lott has delivered this year were COVID-19-positive when they gave birth.

There have also been some complications and losses related to COVID-19 this year, as well, she said.

“That’s a big deal, and that’s been really, really hard,” she said.

The virus has affected a lot of things about the process of carrying a child and delivery, according to Lott.

“In the hospital, of course we wear masks all the time, and that is weird because then they can’t see my face,” she said. “If you’ve ever had a baby, it’s a very vulnerable, intimate thing, and there’s a lot of nonverbal communication that is lost, where they can’t see that I’m smiling or trying to encourage them when they’re doing well. That’s hard, that those women can’t see my face.”

Additionally, she said, COVID-19 has affected the visiting policy for her patients.

In the hospital where Lott delivers babies, patients can only have two visitors at a time. In her office at the Women’s Pavilion, she said visitors are not allowed unless the mother is having an ultrasound.

“I think it’s important that we’re decreasing our overall exposure and the patient’s overall exposure, but I don’t get to know their significant other in the way that I did before,” she said.

Prior to COVID-19, Lott said she got a chance to get to know a mother and her significant other, as well as their children.

Some of the families she has delivered for, she has watched their children grow up and has seen the family through multiple deliveries.

With COVID-19, however, she does not get to experience the family dynamic of her patients.

“It’s been a very challenging time in healthcare, for sure,” she said.

While COVID-19 has presented its own unique set of challenges, Lott said her career, overall, is a happy one, despite some difficult moments.

“I don’t even have a word for how momentous it is to know that there are a thousand humans out there,” she said. “Some of those babies are still-born, but that’s a lot of people that I was the first person to touch. That’s pretty huge.”

Prior to her career as a CNM, Lott was a labor and delivery nurse at the University of Kentucky for seven years.

Although she did not keep track of exactly how many babies she helped to deliver prior to her time as a CNM, she estimates it was around 4,000.

“I don’t really know because I wasn’t counting then, but how many more will I get to witness before I’m of the retirement age? It’s huge,” she said.

Lott has worked in the healthcare field for around 20 years and is currently about halfway through completing a doctorate program.

She was originally inspired to go into her field by a close friend.

“My very best friend had a baby when we were 16 years old and … she was terrified, and the old Mercy Hospital was still open then … that’s where she delivered her baby,” she said. “The nurses were so incredibly kind to her and were not judgmental at all and made her feel really comfortable, and I thought, ‘that’s what I want to do.’ I want to help people that are scared and make them feel comfortable.”

Though Lott said she loves her career, it is difficult at times, especially when she is helping a family navigate through the loss of a child, whether it is a still birth or a miscarriage.

“There are some times that are incredibly hard and heartbreaking, which a lot of people don’t think about, but there are. It’s hard to shake that off at the end of your day, especially families here that we see over and over,” she said. “Most of the time, what I get to do is wonderful and happy, and even if there are complications or things that are hard, it’s still a really good ending, typically. That’s why I count every single birth.”

Each year, as Lott looks back on those logs, she said it is a special time for her to reflect on each individual experience with its own unique family, mother, pregnancy and birth.

“Just reflecting back on those 1,000 … I look at that total number, but I reflect back on the individuals and that’s what it’s all about. That’s kind of what midwifery is, that every mom is different, every birth is different, every pregnancy is different and that individuality and individual care is what’s so important,” she said. “That’s why I love having those logs. I can look back … and say, ’this dad was so silly, dad made jokes the whole time,’ or whatever it is — that’s what this has given me — a chance to look back.”

