Just before embarking on its current “official extended period of rest,” BTS flew from Seoul to Los Angeles for a tightly packed two-week engagement in the City of Angels, including its first in-person shows since the pandemic began, that exemplifies where the peerless seven-man outfit finds itself — artistically, culturally and in the zeitgeist — at this stage in its career. In the past year and a half, the already-famous group has ascended to a new stratosphere of worldwide stardom reached by very few figures in the pop culture pantheon, and certainly not by artists of Asian descent. And when you...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO