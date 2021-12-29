When perfection is less than perfect

We are all in the pursuit of perfection, especially during the holiday season. However, perfection is as elusive as that winning lottery ticket!. Regardless of your holiday traditions for Christmas, Hanukah, or Kwanzaa, we all strive each year to have the “perfect” holiday experience. I know I used to decorate multiple Christmas trees, decorate every room in the house, and spend lots of time and money on wrapping paper and ribbon to have the prettiest presents under the trees. And we all know what happens to that paper and bows, don’t we? After hours of wrapping and using miles of tape, of tying ribbon into photo-worthy bows, the whole process was over in what seemed a matter of minutes! It almost broke my heart to see all that effort picked up and stuffed into a garbage bag.
