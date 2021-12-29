When perfection is less than perfect

John Burgin loves a good story. As his family’s unofficial historian, he collects and appreciates family artifacts and anecdotes. He’s interested in everyone else’s stories too, demonstrating an honest interest in getting to know the people and the community around him. It’s engaging and most welcome in a world where the tendency can be to look away from one another. A visit to John and his wife Tracy’s home will find music, laughter, home-cooked food, and great conversation. At these gatherings, John never fails to open and share a bottle of bourbon. I knew John was going to tell me about his passion for our locally famous “juice” (a common term for bourbon I’d not heard before this conversation), but I didn’t anticipate the sentimentality and romanticism that is tied to the experience for him. What item does John love the most? It’s probably the thing that gets the whole experience started: an empty glass, hand-chosen for the occasion.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO