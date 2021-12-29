‘I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus’: These stars tragically lost loved ones to COVID-19

Friday is an indisputable classic, but some of the actors who helped make the 90s film what it is are claiming they didn’t get paid what they deserved. Faizon Love, who played Big Worm in the original movie, talked to Comedy Hype and said that he didn’t reprise his role in the sequel because he was only paid $2,500 for the original, and offered double that to reprise the role. That rubbed Ice Cube the wrong way, who quote tweeted the article and said that everyone was paid to scale.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO