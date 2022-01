Shiba Inu has been an ERC-20 token since its inception and not many people really cared for that fact until Shiba Inu became what it is today. The memecoin’s adoption rate this year has skyrocketed beyond expectations and beliefs which will consequently lead to significantly higher network usage and participation and to conduct the same Shiba Inu will need more than what it has right now.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO