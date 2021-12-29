ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sector ETFs For Exposure To Industrials And Information Technology Stocks

By Tezcan Gecgil/Investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this third of a four-part series, we look at each of the 11 S&P 500 sectors and the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that give exposure to each segment. As we write, the S&P 500 is hovering at record highs, up 27.8% year-to-date. However, not every sector has seen the same...

More Consolidation Likely

Insider Buy/Sell Ratio: Rydex Ratio Weakens Further. The major equity indexes closed mostly lower Thursday. However, in contrast to recent sessions, market internals were actually positive on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes rose from the prior session. Nonetheless, most closed near their lows of the day, with three of the charts ending below their near-term uptrend lines and are now neutral versus their prior positive slopes. The data is mixed but the Insider Buy/Sell Ratio:Detrended Rydex Ratio deteriorated a bit further. As such, while we maintain our near-term macro-outlook for equities at “neutral/positive, the charts data and valuation suggest some further consolidation of the recent rally gains is more likely before further progress may be seen.
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Analyst Support

Blue-chip stocks like McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) may not have the flash and bang of their growth-oriented counterparts, but there are other things to like about them. Both companies are growing despite their large sizes, both are producing profits, and both are exceeding their expectations while paying out very reliable dividends. In both cases, the dividends are growing as well, and we see those trends continuing in 2022. With the analysts in support and their consensus price targets moving higher, we view these stocks as top choices for income investors in 2022.
It’s Been a Record Year for Energy Sector ETFs

The energy sector and related exchange traded funds are on course for their biggest annual percentage gain on record after the segment took a beating during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the world put greater attention on fighting against climate change. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLE)...
The Pros’ Picks: 22 Top Stocks to Invest In for 2022

Wall Street’s analyst community is broadly optimistic about the market’s prospects for the year ahead – but they’re torn about where exactly those gains will come from. In other words, 2022’s top stocks to invest in could come from numerous corners of the market. Just...
Sector ETFs For Exposure To Materials, Real Estate And Utilities

We conclude our four-part ETF exposure review of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 with today's post. The first article presented the Communication Services, Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. The second piece covered Energy, Financials, and Healthcare. And the third post looked at the Industrials And Information Technology Stocks.
