It’s been another spectacular year for equity markets as the pandemic-induced stimulus has kept the rally on Wall Street alive even as the virus threat has yet to recede. The picture has been a little more mixed in some other parts of the world like Asia, but overall, 2021 has been fantastic for most risk assets. So what were the driving forces behind these moves and can the positive trend be sustained in 2022 when most central banks have begun to withdraw stimulus and high inflation is becoming bothersome?

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO