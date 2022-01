The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 133 calls for service for the period of Dec. 14 to Dec. 21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,691 calls for service. 12/16/21, Anna M. Meacham, 20, of Madison was issued summonses for Operating without a License in Violation of Restrictions (0.00 Tolerance) and Driving to Endanger – involving injury, on Patterson Road, Dresden, by Detective Terry Michaud.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO