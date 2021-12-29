African clergy ease US Catholic priest shortage

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the public not to “despair” over climate change as he said there are “real reasons to hope” in 2022.The Most Rev Justin Welby used his new year’s message on BBC 1 to address the issue, following a year in which the UK hosted the UN’s climate summit in Glasgow.“When it comes to climate change, it is tempting to despair,” Mr Welby said in quotes aired on BBC Radio 5.“But there are real reasons to hope.“People of every background are campaigning and working for justice.“Important steps were taken at the Cop26 summit. World leaders recognise the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO