ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

OrangeYouBold: Let’s talk about celebrations and new beginnings

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello beautiful people. It seems like we were just talking about a new year and hoping for the best year possible. Now we are a few days from the end of the year. This year literally flew by. I am one of the lucky ones who gets to celebrate...

www.orangeleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valdosta Daily Times

JOHNSON: Let's celebrate our own culture

It is only deserving for African Americans to place Kwanzaa as high in value, recognition and traditional practice as we do for Christmas each year. The practice of honoring our ancestors has been made to seem taboo over the last 400 years. Yet, it has been OK to celebrate the anticipation of a European-based, fictional character during this season instead.
VALDOSTA, GA
alextimes.com

Your Views: Let’s celebrate the entirety of Christmas

Every year Alexandria looks absolutely beautiful at Christmas time, with lights, wreaths, trees and decorations for the holiday season. Some start decorating for Christmas around Halloween and Thanksgiving. Others wait until closer to Christmas to mark the very special time when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ – the whole point of Christmas.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Getting ready for the New Year

It’s hard to believe that the year is coming to a close and it certainly has been an interesting year. Just when we thought things were going to get back to normal, omicron has changed things for us.
FOOD & DRINKS
Up and Coming Weekly

Publisher's Pen: No Excuses: Let's all celebrate the New Year!

Have you noticed that COVID-19 has become the most popular excuse for everything and anything since "the dog ate my homework?" Late for work? Blame it on COVID-19. Forgot your anniversary? COVID-19. Missed a deadline? COVID-19. Terrible restaurant service? COVID-19. Your car ran over the neighbor's cat? COVID-19. Yes. COVID-19, that tiny five-letter and two-number powerhouse of a word, has extraordinary exoneration powers. Well, this holiday season, there will be no excuses, COVID-19 or otherwise, for not leaving your homes. Take the necessary precautions for yourself and your family, and come out to celebrate the New Year with friends and family here in the Fayetteville and Cumberland County community. Even Mother Nature is cooperating by providing us mild spring-like temperatures. So, no excuses, folks; get ready to leave this crazy year behind and celebrate the start of 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harvey
Vulture

Let’s Talk About The Matrix Resurrections’ Cool Glasses

In Matrix movies, glasses help us differentiate between who’s blind to the true reality and who can see past the deception. They’ve become an important identifying factor for each of the characters — especially Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus — as well as a key component of many Halloween costumes over the years. With The Matrix Resurrections now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, we rounded up the new generation of funky and fitting frames and awarded superlatives to the glasses that gave us a whole new perspective.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Love and Hip-Hop' Star's Christmas Gift for Her Daughter Ignites Debate

Love & Hip-Hop's Bambi is firing back at critics who have taken issue with her daughter's Christmas gift. Over the holiday, the reality star took a photo of her daughter Cali carrying a white baby doll, seemingly enjoying one of her Christmas gifts. Apparently, Bambi was bombarded with questions by followers who were perplexed at her choice. Bambi was taken aback by the reactions and addressed the criticism in a post.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Start#Parade
sandiegomagazine.com

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Celebrates New Beginnings

Ah, the life of a model—glitz and glamour, cutting-edge clothing, and cruising the catwalk as hundreds of people look on in awe. Sounds pretty good to us. “It’s an awesome experience,” says Anthony Wardlow, a student at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center. He’s fresh off his sophomore appearance modeling in the nonprofit’s Haute with Heart Fashion Show, where he strolled along the poolside runway showing off a white sport coat and graphic T-shirt combo from Bloomingdale’s. “It’s the real deal.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
vanalstyneleader.com

LET'S REMINISCE: Celebrating the birth of Jesus

Have you ever wondered why Christmas is celebrated on Dec. 25? Maybe you have been taught that Jesus was born on that day, but that is wrong. By the way, he wasn’t born in the year AD zero. So when was he born?. He was probably born in 6...
RELIGION
thelastmixedtape.com

“”It’s a joy-filled celebration of the history, legacy and landscape of Irish music” Kate Brennan Harding talks about Legacies

“It’s a joy-filled celebration of the history, legacy and landscape of Irish music”, Kate Brennan Harding excitedly remarks about her 2FM docuseries Legacies. Airing from December 27th to 30th at 7pm each night, the series focuses on Irish music via the alternative, festival, pop and hip-hop scenes. “I...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 'Dune' is a classic space opera. Let's talk about other great works in this genre.

Ah, the space opera! That "hacky, grinding, stinking, outworn, spaceship yarn," as science fiction author Wilson Tucker memorably put it when he coined the term in 1941. Science fiction writers (and readers) seem to never get enough of big spaceships, big galactic empires or giant worms. Frank Herbert's "Dune" may seem like the most epic of these epics, but before him writers such as E.E. "Doc" Smith and Edmond "The World Wrecker" Hamilton were dreaming up sweeping space adventures. Let's talk about some of our favorites in this action-packed genre.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wnewsj.com

Let the new year’s makeover begin

Well, it looks like it is finally going to happen! The old year is about to pass and this weekend the New Year will be ushered in! Is there anyone else in the house who is glad for that?. The beautiful part of a New Year is that it gives...
RELIGION
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – Winter Break Escape

Today’s Harvest Academy Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Community Youth Foundation Executive Director Taylor Litchkey about the ICYF Winter Break Escape and a look back on 2021. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
valuenews.com

Read Books and Make New Friends Let’s Talk About It Book Club at The Museum BA!

January, 2021: The Museum Broken Arrow announced that it will host their next Let’s Talk About It book series, “Coming and Going in Oklahoma Indian Country.” The event is made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities with generous funding and support from the Inasmuch Foundation, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, Oklahoma City University & NEH’s A More Perfect Union initiative.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Orange Leader

The Postscript: Sometimes a bad joke is all you need

My Uncle Andy recently turned 90, and it was hard to imagine what a guy would like for his 90th birthday. At 90, getting a lot of new stuff doesn’t sound very appealing. Andy is in the process of getting rid of stuff, a job made more challenging by the fact that neither he nor his wife, Bea, have any children to fob the stuff off on. Andy and Bea live in the farmhouse where my mom was raised, and we were stumped when the subject of a 90th birthday present came up.
ENTERTAINMENT
Quick and Dirty Tips

Let's Talk Nutrition New Year's Resolutions

To celebrate the new year, Nutrition Diva host Monica Reinagel joins a panel of Quick and Dirty Tips experts to discuss New Year's Resolutions and what you need to know about nutrition goal-setting in 2022. Listen. Let's Talk Nutrition New Year's Resolutions. Subscribe. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy