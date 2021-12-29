OrangeYouBold: Let’s talk about celebrations and new beginnings

Have you noticed that COVID-19 has become the most popular excuse for everything and anything since "the dog ate my homework?" Late for work? Blame it on COVID-19. Forgot your anniversary? COVID-19. Missed a deadline? COVID-19. Terrible restaurant service? COVID-19. Your car ran over the neighbor's cat? COVID-19. Yes. COVID-19, that tiny five-letter and two-number powerhouse of a word, has extraordinary exoneration powers. Well, this holiday season, there will be no excuses, COVID-19 or otherwise, for not leaving your homes. Take the necessary precautions for yourself and your family, and come out to celebrate the New Year with friends and family here in the Fayetteville and Cumberland County community. Even Mother Nature is cooperating by providing us mild spring-like temperatures. So, no excuses, folks; get ready to leave this crazy year behind and celebrate the start of 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO