We’re back with the NHL Stat Corner now that hockey has finally returned. These stats and milestones are brought to you from the games that trickled in before the pause and from the first day back. You will see less of some of the teams that have been affected more by COVID-19, but it also allows the opportunity for a lot of players to get into the NHL lineups and make an impact. There’s much to cover, so enjoy.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO