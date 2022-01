EL CAJON, Calif. — A Learjet 35 that crashed Monday night in unincorporated El Cajon was being used by a company called Aeromedevac Air Ambulance. It flew a patient from Arizona to Orange County and was returning to its home base at Gillespie Field when it went down on Pepper Drive, killing all four people on board. Sources told News 8 the victims are two pilots and two nurses, including one who is a mother of three.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO