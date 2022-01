It seems like Henry Cavill has spoken of nothing but video games for the past few years (I mean, who can blame him?), and now he’s back at it again on the press tour for The Witcher‘s second season. This time around, he’s been dropping names of other famous game franchises that he loves, like Mass Effect and Warhammer 40K, both of which he also wants to star in if they ever get their own adaptations. The most recent update to this list, however, is none other than the beloved open-world western adventure Red Dead Redemption, or more specifically, its sequel Red Dead Redemption 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO