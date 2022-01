The Boston Bruins are slated to get back to game action for the first time since Dec. 15 on Jan. 1 when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden. With it being so long since their last game, it’s fair to wonder how head coach Bruce Cassidy will handle the goalie tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Boston plays back-to-back games this weekend, and Cassidy knows there will be no shortage of work.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO