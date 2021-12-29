Sunny, cold, and breezy today

We’re waking up in the new year of 2022 to sleet, snow, and freezing rain. From Kansas City and the I-70 corridor southwards, the sleet and freezing rain mixture will continue throughout the morning, with a changeover to snow in the afternoon. Around the metro, we still expect snow to become the dominant precip type […]
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington county from 12 am Saturday to 12 am Sunday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county...
Friday night will be mild for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Some thunderstorms are possible, with the potential for a strong to severe storm late. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats. All storms end from west to east early New Year’s Day. Saturday will start mild with temperatures...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As cold air crashes in Sunday night, rain will change over to snow early Monday morning. An area of low pressure is expected to develop across North Carolina on Sunday night. As the center of low pressure moves off the coastline, it will drag colder air across Central Virginia. The expectation is rain will change to snow in the early morning hours of Monday, with a steady snow likely during the Monday morning commute. Plan on delays during the Monday morning commute.
December 31, 2021 – The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning the public the weather throughout the weekend will create hazardous conditions across the state and urging drivers to strongly consider postponing any unnecessary travel. Throughout Illinois, periods of snow, rain and bitter cold should be anticipated, creating extremely slick conditions and poor visibility.
BEATRICE, NE — The National Weather Service is increasing the snow totals in its latest forecast from Friday afternoon. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Warnings for 43 Nebraska counties in advance of the storm, which is expected to hit the eastern half of the state in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Temperatures turn colder on the night of New Year’s Eve. Low temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the single digits. However, it will also be windy! The gusty winds will allow for wind chill values to drop to near -20° in Lincoln!. In addition to the bitter...
Mild and mainly cloudy for midnight tonight. Temperatures in the mid to upper-40s and a chance for a shower. Rain for Saturday. High in the Mid-50s. Rain continues Saturday night, and there is a chance for some localized flooding. Over 1 and a half inches of rainfall is possible. Colder...
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! What a way to end the year don’t you think? We go from a horribly, devastating fire to a raging snow storm to finish out 2021. There have been tons of traffic troubles across the region. The problems first began in the foothills heading into the mountains. I-70 near Evergreen had cars and trucks spinning out along with several accidents bogging down the evening drive.
After sunset, bridges and overpasses across the metro area began to ice over as snow started to accumulate.
It is still looking like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area...
Winds will still be out of the northwest Saturday, making for biting cold wind chills all day. Lows across the Northland will drop into the teens and 20s below zero heading into Sunday morning. Sunday will be another frigid day for the area. Expect a brief warmup for Monday and Tuesday before more cold arrives in the Northland the second half of next week.
Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
ARKANSAS, USA — 2022 is coming in hot (or cold?) as a powerful winter storm hits the central U.S. bringing a mix of snow, ice, rain, or storms as the clock strikes midnight into January 1st, lingering into most of New Year's Day. An arctic front is pushing south to drop temperatures below freezing for most Americans (except Florida) east of the Rockies.
CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west.
We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely.
Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning.
TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33
TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16
TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
We kick off the new year feeling more like March or April with mild conditions. Temperatures are expected to flirt with records highs later today. A passing shower is possible, but there will be lots of dry time as well. Showers and storms will become more numerous tonight into early...
After a month-long respite, winter weather is finally moving into the area and will continue over the next several days.
Michael Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Webster, said snow should start accumulating later this afternoon in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan and should continue through Sunday morning before tapering off.
