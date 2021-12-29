ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police report: Truck driver charged in death of CMPD officer killed in I-85 crash ‘tried to hinder investigation’

By Ciara Lankford
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fkGJ_0dY2oCvV00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A newly released police report details additional information regarding a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a CMPD officer and mother of three on I-85 last week.

The police report states Daniel Leon Morgan, 50, of High Point, was driving his tractor-trailer with a fictitious license plate, failed to move over and slow down, and attempted to hinder the crash investigation.

Morgan has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and failure to move over resulting in death or injury in connection to the Mecklenburg County crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin just days before Christmas.

Funeral service set for CMPD Officer, mother of 3 killed in Charlotte crash

Morgan has also been cited for knowingly displaying a fictitious registration plate.

Officer Goodwin, who had just returned from maternity leave, was killed when two tractor-trailers collided with each other causing one to crash into CMPD cruisers on the scene of another crash, officials said.

Police said Morgan failed to move left to a single open lane on southbound I-85. Morgan failed to reduce speed and struck four police vehicles, a semi-truck, and Officer Goodwin.

Daniel Leon Morgan | CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

The man was screened for impairment and was deemed to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

‘She wanted to be better’: Close friend remembers fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin

Three other officers, Jackson Buffington, Sean Husk, and Shannon Foster, were injured. All three were released from the hospital, CMPD Chief Jennings said.

Morgan was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center last week and released around 5:05 a.m. Thursday on a $208,500 bond, county records show.

Mecklenburg County Police Report: Daniel Leon Morgan Download

A funeral service for CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin will be held this week. FOX 46 Charlotte will have full coverage of Officer Goodwin’s funeral on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

