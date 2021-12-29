ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU’s Thompson named AAC Player of the Week

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9EqB_0dY2mcbr00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After her fourth straight game of 20-plus points, Taniyah Thompson of the East Carolina women’s basketball team was named the AAC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Thompson finished the 2021 portion of East Carolina’s schedule on a tear offensively. The junior guard scored 26 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three as Thompson helped the Pirates beat UMES 85-57. That performance was her fourth straight game of more than 20 points, including scoring a career-high 31 points against UNCW. Thompson is averaging 25.0 points over those four games and is shooting 51.4% from the floor, 41.4% from three and 92.3% from the free throw line. Thompson also grabbed five rebounds against UMES and is averaging 5.8 rebounds over her past four games, a stretch in which ECU has gone 3-1.

Thompson currently leads the AAC in scoring, averaging 17.8 points and is 59th in the country. The Hamden, Ct., native is third in the conference in three-pointers made with 24 and she is eighth in the league in steals with 22. Thompson is also fifth in the AAC in field goal percentage, shooting 43.8% from the field.

The honor is the second time in Thompson’s career that she has been named the AAC Player of the Week. Thompson also earned the award on Dec. 28, 2020 after scoring 27 points in a win over Tulane. Thompson has been racking up the honors this season, as she has earned three AAC Weekly Honor Roll selections, including two straight coming into this week.

Thompson and the Pirates will return to the court for the start of AAC play on Jan. 1, as they travel to SMU. Tipoff for that game is slated for 3 p.m., Eastern and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Boyd leads No. 5 NC State women to 13th in row over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd works to fill the role of injured guard Kayla Jones for No. 5 North Carolina State. She did that to perfection against Clemson. Boyd, last year’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year, set season highs with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Wolfpack won their 13th straight over […]
CLEMSON, SC
WNCT

Beamer gets mayonnaise shower as South Carolina tops UNC in Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head, putting a messy finish on the Gamecocks’ 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina, which rebounded nicely after losing 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27. Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score, helping secure the mayo bath for Beamer.
NFL
WNCT

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Basketball
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Raanta, Teravainen help Hurricanes beat Canadiens in return

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first game in nearly two weeks. “It was […]
NHL
WNCT

ECU to require all students to test for COVID-19 before returning to classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University will require all of its students returning to campus to get tested for COVID-19, the university announced Friday on its website. New coronavirus cases in NC spike for second straight day Testing will be required despite vaccination status. Before, students who had proof of vaccination were exempt from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Ecu#Espn#East Carolina#Umes#Uncw#Pirates#Smu#Eastern#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
WNCT

Long lines for COVID-19 tests across ENC, Onslow County is no exception

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Long COVID-19 testing lines have been the case in many parts of North Carolina and the country after the holidays. Onslow County is no exception.   StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte says overall their testing numbers have increased 400%, and their location in Jacksonville is feeling that surge. Officials say their testing numbers have doubled in the city. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
WNCT

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy