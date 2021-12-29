ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Frantic first period lifts Golden Knights to victory over Kings

By Justin Emerson
Las Vegas Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst the Golden Knights scored. Then they scored again. Then after the Kings got one back, the Golden Knights scored again. Vegas scored three goals in a span of 1:16 during the first period Tuesday, setting the tone in a blowout against the Los Angeles Kings. They added two more in...

lasvegassun.com

NHL

