“But now I am coming to you, and these things I speak in the world, that they may have my joy fulfilled in themselves.” — John 17:13 (ESV) Jesus came to bring about the fullness of joy in man. Often we see Christians who are not exhibiting a lifestyle of joy, and therefore we assume God is not a happy God. We see all the darkness that surrounds us and assume that God is most often angry or sad. But in John 17:13 (ESV), Jesus prayed to the Father: “But now I am coming to you, and these things I speak in the world, that they may have my joy fulfilled in themselves.”

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO