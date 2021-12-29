ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Best of 2021 – The Rising Online Banking Frauds in India

By Richard Singha
securityboulevard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we close out 2021, we at Security Boulevard wanted to highlight the most popular articles of the year. Following is the next in our series of the Best of 2021. With the significant rise in the use of digital systems over the years, there has been a rapid increase in...

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

Best IP Stresser Tool

Testing the restriction of your Web laborer incorporates pushing legitimately greater measures of traffic to it. You can either get delivered traffic or catch as of late experienced traffic and replay it at a higher concurrence than truly happened. There are organizations that can give load testing traffic to you....
COMPUTERS
American Banker

Banks, fraud management and the digital age: Protecting security as payments technology evolves

Much like a small leak in a home’s plumbing system left unattended, an act of payments fraud can seem like a small, individual issue — until it isn’t. As the number of digital transactions rises, so does the potential for fraud to be a huge drain on a financial institution’s operations. In fact, it is predicted that the global cost of fraud by 2027 will be $40.62 billion USD , 25 percent higher than the fraud losses in 2020. Meanwhile, the rapid adoption of digital payments, including real-time payments, adds another layer of challenges for banks: keeping up with evolving types of threats. This growing diversity of payment types, mixed with the rising volume of transactions and the increasing speed in which they take place, means more data to monitor and less time to do so.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Location and Online Privacy | Avast

Part of the ongoing collaboration between Diffbot and Avast includes the ongoing research into privacy issues for consumers. As part of this research, we’ve become interested in how an individual’s privacy could vary throughout the world based on the location from where they connect to the internet. We wanted to know if an individual’s data was inherently more private if they resided in one country versus another.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anurag Thakur
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Online Banking#Computer Security#Indians#Recent Online Frauds#Hindustan Times
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
FingerLakes1.com

SSI recipients will see payments reach over $400 today

8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
ECONOMY
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
chronicle99.com

New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
INCOME TAX
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Santander races to claw back £130m after Christmas Day blunder sends payments to thousands

High street lender Santander has accidently paid out £130 million to tens of thousands of individuals and businesses in a Christmas Day blunder.Around 75,000 people and companies who received one-off or regular payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at the bank were inadvertently paid a second time on December 25.The issues, first reported by the Times, has led to the bank having to try to claw back the cash, with the money coming from the lender’s own reserves.Payments included wages or money from suppliers.But because the cash has been sent to accounts at rival banks, it may be harder to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy