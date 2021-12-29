Best of 2021 – The Rising Online Banking Frauds in India

Much like a small leak in a home’s plumbing system left unattended, an act of payments fraud can seem like a small, individual issue — until it isn’t. As the number of digital transactions rises, so does the potential for fraud to be a huge drain on a financial institution’s operations. In fact, it is predicted that the global cost of fraud by 2027 will be $40.62 billion USD , 25 percent higher than the fraud losses in 2020. Meanwhile, the rapid adoption of digital payments, including real-time payments, adds another layer of challenges for banks: keeping up with evolving types of threats. This growing diversity of payment types, mixed with the rising volume of transactions and the increasing speed in which they take place, means more data to monitor and less time to do so.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO