NHL

Goals come easy as Sharks top Coyotes 8-7 in shootout

By GIDEON RUBIN
Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played...

San Francisco Chronicle

Sharks surrender 6 opening-period goals in 8-5 loss to red-hot Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust both finished off hat tricks in the third period and the Penguins beat the Sharks 8-5 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Rodrigues and Rust each scored twice as the Pens built a 6-1 lead in the first period. Both added insurance goals in the final period, with Rodrigues completing his first career hat trick with 2:01 left and Rust scoring into an empty net with 11 seconds remaining. Rust had a career-best five points.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Notes #33: Sharks Almost Come Back from 5-Goal Deficit, Lose 8-5

The San Jose Sharks head into PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after one period, the Sharks were down 6-1 — Alexander Barabanov scored the lone San Jose goal. An embarrassing defensive performance, on the heels of Tuesday’s letdown against Arizona. The Sharks were able to calm the rough waters after giving up a touchdown in the opening frame — Zachary Sawchenko made his NHL debut and Brent Burns scored on the power play and cut the deficit to 6-5 — but the Pens walked away with an overall too-easy victory.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

