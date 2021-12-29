ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea consider sending Barkley back to Everton for Digne

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are ready to move for Everton fullback Lucas Digne. The Daily Mail says Chelsea are considering a move for Digne after ruling Ben Chilwell out for the season. Chilwell will have surgery on his knee ligament...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea put Ross Barkley up for sale

Chelsea have put Ross Barkley up for sale. Football.London says the 28-year-old has struggled to become a permanent feature in the first-team so far this season, with the Blues now willing to cash in for the player in January. Barkley has been linked with a return to Everton in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Open to Selling Ross Barkley on a Permanent Deal

Chelsea are open to selling Ross Barkley on a permanent deal, according to reports. The Blues midfielder joined the west London side in January 2018 from his boyhood club Everton, winning the FA Cup and Europa League since then. However despite him making 97 appearances, he has been unable to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez: Fully fit Calvert-Lewin like new signing

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is delighted with the return to fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Benitez confirmed Calvert-Lewin – Everton's top goalscorer last term and winner of the Club's 2020/21 Player and Players' Player of the Season awards – has resumed full training with his Toffees teammates. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Ben Chilwell
The Independent

Seamus Coleman happy to bear brunt of Everton criticism

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is happy to bear the brunt of criticism if it means younger or newer members of the squad can escape it.The 33-year-old will enter his 14th year at the club on Saturday and is 37 matches short of the 400 mark but his performances, like that of the team, have been the subject of some fans’ anger.With the club failing to address the need for cover at right-back – although they remain interested in Rangers’ Nathan Patterson – Coleman has been pressed into action when not fully fit or in need of a rest and that...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#The Daily Mail#Newcastle United#Tribal Football
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

What the papers sayManchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Sterling: Man Utd striker Ronaldo just phenomenal

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits he grew up idolising Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Sterling says he's long been a fan of the veteran striker. “Ronaldo is a phenomenal footballer," Sterling said. “Cristiano is 36 years old, but he keeps himself in good psychological and physical shape. We must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: Sancho not pushing himself at Man Utd

Arsenal great Thierry Henry feels Jadon Sancho is failing to push himself at Manchester United. Sancho won praise from manager Ralf Rangnick after victory over Burnley last night. But Henry said: "Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. "When you are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns January window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League challengers.Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres posts open letter to Man City and fans

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has posted a message to Manchester City and their fans after this week's departure. The Spain international signed for the Blaugrana in exchange for a reported 55 million euros plus 10m euros more in add-ons, just a year and a half after joining City from Valencia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira could return to the touchline for Palace’s clash with West Ham

Crystal Palace assistant Osian Roberts has raised the prospect of manager Patrick Vieira returning to the touchline for Saturday’s clash with West Ham.Vieira has missed the club’s last two matches after it was revealed on Boxing Day he had tested positive for Covid-19.While the Eagles only confirmed the news five days ago, Roberts hinted on Friday that the 45-year-old could finish his period of isolation in time to be at Selhurst Park for the New Year’s Day fixture.“Patrick is very well,” the Welshman said. “He has recovered well this week so crossed fingers we will wait and see what happens, but hopefully he will be with us very,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick drops wantaway Martial for Burnley clash

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has dropped wantaway striker Anthony Martial for tonight's clash with Burnley. Jesse Lingard has been included in the Manchester United squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley on Thursday night. Lingard, 29, was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy