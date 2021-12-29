ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

In a 'major win,' 2 Sumatran tiger cubs are born at the Dallas Zoo

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's cuteness overload at the Dallas Zoo, where two Sumatran tiger cubs were born earlier this month. The healthy cubs — a male and a female — were born on Dec....

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

