Next with Kyle Clark full show (12/28/21)

Cover picture for the articlePolice say last night’s shooting spree was targeted. – A fifth victim has now passed...

Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
Radar Online.com

Colorado I-70 Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-Year Sentence Reduced To 10 Years After Kim Kardashian Expresses Support

The truck driver, who was given 110 years in prison for an accident that killed four, has been granted clemency after his sentencing sparked outrage among the nation and caused activist Kim Kardashian to speak up. Article continues below advertisement. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was greatly reduced on Thursday. The 26-year-old...
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Be In Possession Of His Notebook That Could Possibly Hold Key To Gabby Petito's Murder

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, might have the key to Gabby Petito's murder in their possession. The Sun suggests the Laundries found out about Brian's $20,000 fortune from his notebook, which is believed to hold the answers about Gabby's final days with their son. Article continues below advertisement. Brian's...
The Independent

Auto executive accused of hiring squad of marines to murder ex-mistress and her new boyfriend

A Texas automobile dealer is accused of hiring hitmen former soldiers to kill his mistress and her new boyfriend, who was trying to blackmail him.According to an unsealed federal indictment, four men are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.Erik Charles Maund, 46, of Austin, Texas, a partner in Maund Automotive Group, emailed Holly Williams, 33,  of Nashville, Tennessee, with whom he had a previous extra-marital relationship, about wanting to see her during an upcoming visit to the city in February 2020.After visiting her...
NewsBreak
Soaps In Depth

Kin Shriner Wraps His Latest Run on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Sorry, Scott fans, but Kin Shriner has wrapped up his latest stint on GENERAL HOSPITAL so the attorney will be moving to the back burner for the foreseeable future. “Thanks, GH fans for all the encouraging mentions,” the actor tweeted. “Scotty’s run is done, so heading to Florida to ride Vespa around the tropics!”
rockydailynews.com

No Schools Destroyed By Marshall Fire, But Boulder Valley School District Assessment Shows Some Are Impacted – CBS Denver

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Assessors from the Boulder Valley School District were granted access to the evacuation zones of the destructive Marshall Fire on Friday, one day after it caused significant damage. Superintendent Rob Anderson said in an email to parents that no schools were destroyed by the flames but some were impacted by smoke.
rockydailynews.com

3 People Killed In 2 Separate Shootings In Denver – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating two separate shootings on Monday night. Officers responded to the area near 1st Avenue and Broadway for three people who were shot. Denver police officials say two women were killed. A man was also shot and was hospitalized. Further details about the...
rockydailynews.com

Man named in Denver shooting suspect’s book escaped attack

DENVER — The suspected shooter in Monday’s crime spree published misogynistic alt-right books that named some of his targets. One of those targets was Jeremy Costilow. Costilow survived Monday’s attack after coming under fire while his wife, 3-month-old daughter, and a friend were with him. Costilow said...
rockydailynews.com

Sean Kenyon Responds to One-Star Review for Williams & Graham

In July, Sean Kenyon did what many bar and restaurant owners want to do — he responded publicly to a one-star Yelp review of Occidental, his bar on West 32nd Avenue. After watching security footage of the Yelper’s visit, he called out the truth about what went down; his response was a master class in how to call out unreasonable behavior. At the time, Kenyon, who also owns award-winning speakeasy Williams & Graham, told Westword that he planned to stick with that approach.
