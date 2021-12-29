The Message: Christmas is a wonderful time

There are so many things that are wonderful about Christmas time — the food, the cookies, the music, the greeting cards and letters, and did I mention the food and cookies? All those things, and more, are wonderful, yes, but I would suggest to you that it is what the Bible records concerning that first Christmas that is even more wonder-full.

What a blessing we — and the whole world — are given in that the Triune God stepped into human history to do for us what we are absolutely unable to do by and for ourselves.

Ever since Adam’s fall into sin, recorded in Genesis 3, the entirety of humankind has been sinful through and through. Every single human being is born with that inherited, sin-deserved condemnation of not only physical death hanging over his/her head, but also eternal death — separation from God in hell forever.

And what makes matters worse is that there is absolutely nothing any of us mortals, born of human parents, can do to remedy our situation, nor pay for our sins.

But, God has. What we cannot do, God sent His son to do. And here is the wonderfulness of Jesus’ birth. So that Jesus would not be born with the curse of sinfulness, God caused Him to be miraculously conceived in the womb of the Virgin Mary.

Even though she had not “known” a man, she was now to give birth to the Son of God just as it is recorded in Luke 1:35, “And the angel answered and said to her, ‘The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Highest will overshadow you; therefore, also, that Holy One who is to be born will be called the Son of God.’”

How wonderful for us and the world to have one in whom there would be peace between God and humankind — the peace of which the angel army spoke to the shepherds in Luke 2:14 — “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!”

And, since Jesus successfully did live His whole life without a single sin, his death was able to pay for our sins, since he had none of his own to condemn him.

In Hebrews 4:15 we have the truth of Jesus’ sinlessness recorded, "... [He] was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin.”

And in 2 Corinthians 5:21 we read of exactly how God substituted His Son for us having Him carry our sins to the cross. “For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”

How wonderful is the love of God. John 3:16 says it best, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

I don’t know exactly what you have currently filling your days. I would imagine you are enjoying some time off from school or work, spending time with your families, maybe getting decorations taken down and back in the basement or attic.

I do encourage you to give priority time to doing as the shepherds and Mary did.

First, we read in Luke 2:17, 20, that when the shepherds had seen the newborn Christ-child, “they made widely known the saying which was told them concerning this Child.” And as they returned to their shepherding, they were “glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told them.”

May we who have been brought to faith in our savior have lips overflowing with that same wonderful good news, which been told to us as well — sharing the Gospel of salvation especially with those who do not know it yet.

And as for Mary? We read in Luke 2:19 that, “Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.”

Gift wrap and decorations may well need to be put away for next year, but I pray that the truth of God’s love for you in sending His Son would be like a precious gem, as you take out God’s word regularly — yes, even daily — to consider and think about and ponder upon what God has done for you as Mary did.

Merry Christmas – and a very Happy New Year.

Pastor Paul T. Krause is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church of Watertown and Zion Lutheran Church in Hidewood Township.