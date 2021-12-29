ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center hires new executive director

By Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
James Shroll has been hired as executive director for the Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center, Inc., replacing Sister Teresa Ann Wolf who retired in July.

Shroll comes to Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center from Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, where he served as the spiritual care coordinator, according to a news release from Glacial Lakes. He worked with hospice patients as a chaplain, providing spiritual care and counsel for patients along with compassionate support to their families.

Shroll, who graduated from Watertown High School, completed his undergraduate work at Trinity Bible College and attended graduate school in Ellendale, North Dakota. He has more than 10 years of leadership, management and ministry experience.

Glacial Lakes Multicultural Center’s mission is to ‘Welcome the Stranger.’ They accomplish this by embracing and celebrating diverse cultures and by promoting understanding and respect for all.

Part of Shroll’s role as the new executive director, is to develop new friendships and foster old friendships while broadening the scope of services, partnering with local businesses and facilitating hospitality and hope.

